Born November 13

Garry Marshall was responsible for some of the most beloved TV sitcoms in history. His creations included "Happy Days," "Laverne and Shirley," and the television version of "The Odd Couple." Marshall gave us one of the most memorable characters ever in the Fonz on "Happy Days." Marshall based the character on a few of the teenage "hoods" he knew growing up. Marshall also was the director of the classic movie "Pretty Woman." We remember Marshall's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who died this day in history including professional wrestler Eddie Guerrero.

1947: Toy Caldwell, U.S. guitarist who was a founding member of the Southern rock group the Marshall Tucker Band, is born in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

1941: Dack Rambo, U.S. actor known best for his role as Jack Ewing on the prime-time soap opera "Dallas," is born in Earlimart, California.

1938: Jean Seberg, U.S. actress who starred in movies such as "Saint Joan," "Breathless," and "Airport," is born in Marshalltown, Iowa.

1934: Garry Marshall, U.S. writer, director, and producer who created "Happy Days" and "Laverne and Shirley," is born in The Bronx, New York.

"Happy Days" was Marshall's breakout hit, his first successful solo project after years of writing for popular television shows including "The Dick Van Dyke Show" and "The Lucy Show." His creation, a gently silly story of idealized teen life in the 1950s and '60s, traded on nostalgia for 11 seasons and was among the top-three rated shows for three of those seasons. Read more

1932: Richard Mulligan, U.S. actor known for his roles on the sitcoms "Soap," "Golden Girls," and "Empty Nest," is born in the Bronx, New York.

Mulligan's TV series were huge hits, but they weren't the only notable things he did. We also loved his 1986 appearance on "The Twilight Zone," in which he reprised a role originated by Art Carney in 1959. Read more

1931: Adrienne Corri, Scottish actress known for her role as Mrs. Alexander in "A Clockwork Orange," is born in Glasgow, Scotland.

1923: Linda Christian, Mexican actress who became the first Bond girl and was married to actor Tyrone Power, is born in Tampico, Mexico.

A year after appearing in 1948's "Tarzan and the Mermaids," Christian married Power, one of Hollywood's most popular leading men. They divorced in 1956, according to her 2011 obituary by The Associated Press. In 1954, she starred as James Bond's love interest in the television adaptation of the novel "Casino Royale." Read more

1922: Oskar Werner, Austrian actor who appeared in "The Spy Who Came in From the Cold" and "Fahrenheit 451," is born in Vienna, Austria.

1922: Jack Narz, U.S. game show host who hosted "Concentration" and "Beat the Clock," is born in Louisville, Kentucky.

1917: Robert Sterling, U.S. actor who starred on the television series "Topper" alongside his wife, Anne Jeffreys, is born in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

1913: Alexander Scourby, U.S. actor who starred as Mike Lagana in "The Big Heat," is born in Brooklyn, New York.

1911: Buck O'Neil, U.S. first baseman who was a star in the Negro Leagues, is born in Carrabelle, Florida.

O'Neil began his professional baseball career in 1937 with the Negro American League's Memphis Red Sox but soon was traded to the Kansas City Monarchs. He would spend nearly two decades with K.C., serving as their longtime first baseman and then later as coach. After the Monarchs were sold in 1955, O'Neil became a scout for the Chicago Cubs. When he was promoted to Cubs coach in 1962, he made history, becoming the first black person to coach in Major League Baseball, echoing Jackie Robinson's history-making move to the majors just 15 years earlier, according to his 2006 obituary by The Associated Press. Read more

1906: Hermione Baddeley, English actress who was nominated for an Academy Award for her role in "Room at the Top," is born in Broseley, England.

1856: Louis D. Brandeis, U.S. lawyer who was the first Jewish justice on the U.S. Supreme Court, is born in Louisville, Kentucky.

1850: Robert Louis Stevenson, Scottish novelist and poet whose works include "Treasure Island," "Kidnapped," and "The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde," is born in Edinburgh, Scotland.

