Died November 29

George Harrison is one of four names that have gone down in history as some of the very greatest in rock 'n' roll. As one of the Beatles, Harrison helped change the face of popular music – and though his compositions sometimes played second fiddle to those of John Lennon and Paul McCartney, he was responsible for enduring tunes including "Here Comes the Sun" and "Something." After the breakup of the Beatles, he thrived as a solo artist, with hit singles including "My Sweet Lord" and "Got My Mind Set on You." The socially conscious Harrison organized the legendary 1971 Concert for Bangladesh and supported the civil rights movement. We remember Harrison's life today and the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who were born this day in history including brilliant comedian and actor Garry Shandling.

2013: Dick Dodd, U.S. actor, drummer, and singer who was a member of "The Mickey Mouse Club" and later the drummer and lead singer for the Standells, who are known for their hit song "Dirty Water," dies of complications of cancer at 68.

2013: Charles Cooper, U.S. actor who appeared on many television shows including "The Practice" and "Dallas," dies at 87.

2012: Susan Luckey, U.S. actress who played Zaneeta Shinn in "The Music Man," dies at 74.

2011: Patrice O'Neal, U.S. stand-up comedian and actor who appeared on "The Office" and "Arrested Development," dies of complications of a stroke at 41.

O'Neal appeared on Conan O'Brien's and David Letterman's TV shows and was a frequent guest on the "Opie & Anthony" radio show on Sirius XM, according to his obituary by The Associated Press. His performance was a highlight of the Comedy Central roast of Charlie Sheen, who had been fired from the hit CBS comedy "Two and a Half Men," in September 2011. Sheen reacted to O'Neal's death in a tweet: "The entertainment world as well as the world at large lost a brilliant man." Read more

2005: Wendie Jo Sperber, U.S. actress whose film credits include "Bachelor Party," "Back to the Future," and "I Wanna Hold Your Hand," dies of breast cancer at 47.

2004: John Drew Barrymore, U.S. actor whose films include "Pontius Pilate," "Weapons of War," and "The Keeler Affair," and who was the father of actress Drew Barrymore, dies of cancer at 72.

Barrymore was part of an acting clan that included his father, the famed stage and early film actor John Barrymore, and his father's siblings, Lionel Barrymore and Ethel Barrymore, according to his obituary by The Associated Press. Drew Barrymore was his daughter by his third wife, Ildiko Jaid Barrymore. Read more

2001: George Harrison, English singer, songwriter, and lead guitarist for the Beatles, dies of lung cancer at 58.

The Beatles' world changed a great deal between 1966 and 1968. They'd quit touring and recorded their masterpiece "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band," Brian Epstein had died, and the band had come under the sway of and eventually fallen out with Indian guru Maharishi Mahesh Yogi. During the recording of the "White Album" – to be the first release on their newly formed Apple Records – Ringo Starr briefly left the band and John Lennon brought Yoko Ono into the studio, much to the others' chagrin. "While My Guitar Gently Weeps" conveys a weary resignation amid all the tumult. Read more

1999: Gene Rayburn, U.S. television game show host whose credits include "Tic Tac Dough," "Break the Bank," and "The Match Game," dies of congestive heart failure at 81.

1992: Robert F. Simon, U.S. actor whose films include "Bright Victory" and "Where the Sidewalk Ends," dies at 83.

1992: Emilio Pucci, Italian fashion designer whose creations adorned Jackie Kennedy, Sophia Lauren, and Madonna, dies of a heart attack at 78.

1991: Ralph Bellamy, U.S. veteran character actor whose films include "Rosemary's Baby," "His Girl Friday," and "Pretty Woman," dies of a lung ailment at 87.

1986: Cary Grant, English actor whose films include "Charades," "North by Northwest," and "An Affair To Remember," dies of a stroke at 82.

Dashing and debonair, Grant was the definition of the leading man. Born in England Jan. 18, 1904, he came to the U.S. at age 16 – and we can thank his British upbringing, combined with his emigration at a young age, for the accent that upped his already-considerable charm. When Grant came to America, he was a stilt walker with a troupe of performers. It was just a small shift to vaudeville, and within a few years, he was acting onstage in St. Louis. Then, for a talent like Grant's, it was a quick jump to Broadway and from Broadway to the silver screen. Read more

1981: Natalie Wood, U.S. actress whose films include "Miracle on 34rd Street," "Rebel Without a Cause," and "West Side Story," falls off a boat and drowns at 43.

Wood was one of the rarest types of actors there is – the child star who transitions seamlessly into teenage ingénue before a successful move to adult stardom. Few former child stars make movies in their 40s that are as well-loved as the ones they made when they were still in the single digits. But Wood pulled it off. How did she do it? Maybe it was her mother's influence – Russian immigrant Maria Stepanovna made it clear to her daughter that she was going to be a star and, as Wood said, "I believed everything my mother told me." Read more

1976: Judith Lowry, U.S. actress whose film credits include "The Anderson Tapes" and "Cold Turkey," dies of a heart attack at 86.

1976: Godfrey Cambridge, African-American actor and comedian whose films include "Watermelon Man" and "The President's Analyst," dies of a heart attack on a movie set at 43.

1974: James J. Braddock aka Cinderella Man, U.S. heavyweight boxer and world champion from 1935 to 1937, dies in his sleep at 69.

1974: Haroldson L. "H.L." Hunt, U.S. multimillionaire who made his fortune in Texas as an oil tycoon, dies at 85.

1953: Sam De Grasse, Canadian actor whose films include "The Birth of a Nation" and "Robin Hood," dies at 78.

1924: Giacomo Puccini, Italian composer whose operas include "Tosca," "La Boheme," and "Madama Butterfly," dies at 65.

