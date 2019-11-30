Died November 30

Paul Walker loved fast cars on and off the big screen – in the movies, he was a star of "The Fast & the Furious" franchise, appearing in six of the seven movies, including one released after his untimely death. In real life, Walker raced cars in the Redline Time Attack Series. He also remained close friends with his "Fast & Furious" co-stars, especially Vin Diesel. Other notable Walker movies include "Varsity Blues" and "Eight Below," and he had TV roles including Brandon Collins on "The Young and the Restless." We remember Walker's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who were born this day in history including TV legend Dick Clark.

2018: George H.W. Bush, 41st President of the United States, dies at 94.

As the 41st president of the United States from 1989 to 1993, following an eight-year tenure as Ronald Reagan’s vice president, Bush cut a pragmatic figure rather than a romantic one, even as he helmed a number of high-stakes international situations.

2017: Jim Nabors, actor and singer best known for his starring role in the classic sitcom "Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C.," dies at 87.

Gomer Pyle was never intended to be a recurring character, let alone carry his own show. The role was going to be a one-off, popping up in a single episode of season three of "The Andy Griffith Show." But Nabors, who was discovered by Griffith while doing cabaret theater at a Santa Monica nightclub, played the country-bumpkin gas station attendant so well that he was brought on in a recurring role. When the character's popularity continued to grow, "Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C." was spun off.

2013: Paul Walker, U.S. actor well-known for starring in "The Fast & the Furious" movie series, dies in an auto accident at 40.

In the time since his death, stories have come to light that paint a picture of a man respected and loved by his fellow actors and filmmakers, and devoted to using his stardom to make the world a better place. 2015 saw the release of his final film, "Furious 7," the latest in his "Fast and Furious" franchise, the end of a successful career that still held great promise. Read more

2007: Evel Knievel, U.S. motorcycle daredevil and entertainer, dies of lung disease at 69.

It's hard to pick a single greatest Knievel jump, but his Caesar's Palace appearance seems to be the most likely contender. One of his earlier jumps, the 1967 stunt brought Knievel his worldwide fame. As he attempted to jump the Caesar's Palace fountains, he came up short, crashed, and suffered multiple broken bones and a concussion that kept him in a coma for almost a month. He also got televised on "ABC's Wide World of Sports" for the first time and launched (literally!) his longstanding career in daredevilry. It marked the first of many amazing jumps. Read more

2005: Jean Parker, U.S. actress whose film credits include "Black Tuesday" and "A Lawless Street," dies at 90.

2003: Gertrude Ederle, U.S. Olympic-champion swimmer who became the first woman to swim across the English Channel, dies at 98.

1997: Kathy Acker, aka Karen Lehmann, experimental novelist, punk poet, and author of "Blood and Guts in High School," dies of complications of breast cancer at 50.

1996: Tiny Tim, falsetto-voiced U.S. ukulele player known best for his version of "Tiptoe Through the Tulips," dies of a heart attack at 64.

When Tiny Tim died, he was almost a footnote of pop culture history. To younger generations – if they've heard of him – he was an odd star of a very odd era. As for those who were around at the height of his fame … well, they probably think he was odd, too. But in the late 1960s, there was a place in pop culture for Tiny Tim's brand of odd. Read more

1995: Randy Walker, aka Stretch, U.S. rap artist and producer, dies at 27 after being shot as he drove along a city street.

1994: Lionel Stander, U.S. blacklisted actor whose credits include the films "Mr. Deeds Goes to Town" and "The League of Frightened Men" and the television detective series "Hart to Hart," dies at 86.

1994: Connie Kay, U.S. drummer and longtime member of the Modern Jazz Quartet, dies at 67.

1993: David Houston, U.S. country music singer who had a No. 1 country hit in 1966 with the song "Almost Persuaded," dies at 57.

1990: Norman Cousins, U.S. author who was editor-in-chief of the Saturday Review, dies at 75.

1979: Zeppo Marx, U.S. film star and youngest member of the Marx Brothers family comedy act, dies at 78.

1973: Bruce Yarnell, U.S. actor and opera baritone who co-starred on the NBC television series "Outlaws," dies in a plane crash at 37.

1947: Ernst Lubitsch, German-born U.S. actor and director whose credits include "Anna Boleyn" and "Ninotchka," dies at 55.

1900: Oscar Wilde, Irish poet and author whose only novel is "The Picture of Dorian Gray," dies of a cerebral bleed at 46.

Click to discover notable people who were born this day in history including TV legend Dick Clark.