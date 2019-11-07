Died November 7

November 7: A bad day for boxers

Many celebrities have died on November 7, but historically it's been a particularly bad day for boxers. See all the boxing legends and other famous faces who have died this day in history.

2017

Roy Halladay, two-time Cy Young Award winner who pitched for the Phillies and Blue Jays, dies at the age of 40 when his private plane crashes.

2016

LEONARD COHEN, the legendary Canadian singer-songwriter best known for his song “Hallelujah,” dies at 82. The writer and performer of classics including “Suzanne” and “Everybody Knows,” Cohen tackled subjects like religion, isolation, and love in his music as well as his poetry. Read more

JANET RENO, former United States attorney general who served under President Bill Clinton, dies at 78. Reno was the first female attorney general and the second longest-serving attorney general after William Wirt. Read more

2013

PAUL MANTEE, U.S. actor who starred in the cult classic "Robinson Crusoe on Mars," dies at 82.

2012

CARMEN BASILIO, U.S. professional welterweight and middleweight boxing champion, dies of pneumonia at 85. Basilio was among the first class of hall of fame inductees in 1990, a group that included Sugar Ray Robinson, Muhammad Ali, Rocky Marciano, Joe Louis, and Jake LaMotta. His career ended in 1961 with a 56-16-7 record that included 27 knockouts. Read more





2011

JOE FRAZIER, U.S. professional heavyweight boxing champion, dies at 67. Before all those world-famous bouts, before Frazier became Smokin' Joe and gained world fame, he was an Olympian. Frazier was sent to the 1964 Tokyo Olympics as a replacement for heavyweight Buster Mathis, who had injured himself. Frazier distinguished himself quickly, knocking out his early competitors with ease. In the semifinal against Russian Vadim Yemelyanov, Frazier broke a thumb in the second round … but he still managed to knock out his competitor. With no more medical assistance than soaking the thumb in Epsom salts, Frazier went on to win the final. The gold medal was his. Read more

2006

BRYAN PATA, U.S. college football player at the University of Miami, is shot and killed at 22 after leaving practice. Read more

JOHNNY SAIN, U.S. Major League Baseball pitcher, dies at 89. Sain's best year was 1948, when he and Hall of Famer Warren Spahn led the Boston Braves to the World Series, where they lost to Cleveland. It was during that season when the famous saying was born: "Spahn and Sain and pray for rain." Read more

2004

HOWARD KEEL, U.S. actor and singer, dies at 85. Keel's size and lusty voice made him an ideal leading man for such stars as Esther Williams ("Pagan Love Song," "Texas Carnival," "Jupiter's Darling"); Ann Blyth ("Rose Marie," "Kismet"); Kathryn Grayson ("Show Boat," "Lovely To Look At," "Kiss Me Kate"); and Doris Day ("Calamity Jane"). His own favorite film was the exuberant "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers," according to his obituary by The Associated Press. Read more

MELVIN "SLAPPY" WHITE, U.S. comedian, dies of a heart attack at 74.

1994

MILTON "SHORTY" ROGERS, U.S. jazz trumpeter, dies at 70.

1993

ADELAIDE HALL, U.S. jazz singer who performed with Louis Armstrong, Lena Horne, and Cab Calloway, dies at 92 of an infection after a fall.

1992

JACK KELLY, U.S. actor who played Bart Maverick on the "Maverick" television show, dies of a stroke at 65.

1980

STEVE MCQUEEN, U.S. actor whose films include "Tom Horn" and "Bullitt," dies of cardiac arrest following cancer surgery at 50. While McQueen lived, he was one of America's favorite anti-heroes. The actor and daredevil brought us some of our favorite on-screen car chases, performing his own stunts whenever possible. And his devil-may-care personality – which led him to quit acting at the height of his popularity in favor of racing motorcycles – sealed the deal. He was one of the coolest guys around. Read more

1978

GENE TUNNEY, U.S. professional heavyweight boxing champion from 1926 to 1928, dies at 81.

1962

ELEANOR ROOSEVELT, U.S. first lady and the wife of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, dies at 78. Roosevelt was one of the most-admired first ladies of all time … and in the 50 years since her death, she has been endlessly quoted – no surprise, considering how very quotable many of her wise words were. Anyone with more than a few friends on Facebook has probably seen this much-loved Rooseveltism crop up: "No one can make you feel inferior without your consent." Read more

1944

HANNAH SZENES, Hungarian Jewish poet and paratrooper, is executed at 23 by Nazi Germany.

1943

DWIGHT FRYE, U.S. actor known best for starring as Renfield in the horror classic "Dracula," dies of a heart attack at 43.

