Born November 7

Celebrities born this day in history

We remember famous people born this day, November 7, in history, including "Diff'rent Strokes" actress Dana Plato.

1964

DANA PLATO, U.S. actress known best for her role as Kimberly Drummond on the hit sitcom "Diff'rent Strokes," is born in Maywood, California.

1962

DIRK SHAFER, U.S. model who was Playgirl magazine's 1992 "Man of the Year," is born in Carbondale, Illinois.

1951

KEVIN MACMICHAEL, Canadian musician best known for being a member of the band Cutting Crew who had a No. 1 hit in 1987 with "(I Just) Died in Your Arms," is born in Saint John, New Brunswick.

1949

DAVID S. WARE, U.S. jazz saxophonist, composer, and bandleader, is born in Plainfield, New Jersey.

1948

STEPHEN BRUTON, U.S. guitarist who played with Kris Kristofferson, Bonnie Raitt, and Elvis Costello, is born in Wilmington, Delaware. He was tapped as Kristofferson's guitarist at 22 and had achieved acclaim playing with the likes of Raitt, Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Delbert McClinton, and many others, according to his obituary by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. In March 2009, Bruton won the award for best acoustic guitarist at the Austin Music Awards. Read more

1944

JOE NIEKRO, U.S. Major League Baseball pitcher known for his knuckleball, is born in Martins Ferry, Ohio. Niekro won a franchise-best 144 games in 11 seasons with the Houston Astros from 1975 to 1985, when he was traded to the New York Yankees, according to his obituary by The Associated Press. He was an All-Star in 1979, when he went 21-11 with a 3.00 ERA and followed up with a 20-12 record in 1980. He beat the Dodgers in a one-game playoff that clinched Houston's first postseason berth in 1980. Seven years later, he finally appeared in the World Series with the Minnesota Twins. Read more

1941

MADELINE GINS, U.S. poet, painter, and architect who collaborated with her husband Arakawa, is born in New York City.

1933

DEE CLARK, U.S. soul singer known best for his million-selling hit song "Raindrops" in 1961, is born in Blytheville, Arkansas.

1926

JOAN SUTHERLAND, Australian soprano who was one of the most celebrated opera singers of all time, is born in Sydney, Australia. Called "La Stupenda" by her Italian fans, Sutherland was acclaimed from her native Australia to North America and Europe for her wide range of roles. Read more

1922

AL HIRT, U.S. trumpeter and bandleader known as the Round Mound of Sound and remembered best for his hit song "Java" and the theme song to "The Green Hornet," is born in New Orleans, Louisiana.

1918

Reverend Billy Graham, popular preacher who was a counselor to Presidents, is born in Charlotte, North Carolina.

1914

ARCHIE CAMPBELL, U.S. writer and actor known best as one of the stars of the TV show "Hee Haw," is born in Bulls Gap, Tennessee.

1913

ALBERT CAMUS, Algerian-French Nobel Prize-winning author and philosopher, is born in Drean, Algeria. Camus disliked being labeled an existentialist. He also later disliked being associated with absurdism, and at one point began refraining from saying "that's absurd" in everyday conversations because people mistakenly thought he was making philosophical pronouncements. Read more

1909

RUBY HURLEY, U.S. civil rights leader who in 1951 moved from New York to Birmingham, Alabama, to set up the deep South's first NAACP office, is born in Washington, D.C.

1903

DEAN JAGGER, U.S. actor who won an Academy Award for his role in "Twelve O'Clock High," is born in Columbus Grove, Ohio.

KONRAD LORENZ, Austrian zoologist, ethologist, and ornithologist who shared the 1973 Nobel Prize in physiology/medicine, is born in Vienna, Austria-Hungary.

GRACE STAFFORD LANTZ, U.S. actress who voiced Woody Woodpecker for 40 years and was the wife of the cartoon bird's creator Walter Lantz, is born in New York, New York.

1897

HERMAN J. MANKIEWICZ, U.S. Academy Award-winning screenwriter who co-wrote "Citizen Kane" with Orson Welles, is born in New York City.

ARMSTRONG SPERRY, U.S. children's author and illustrator best known for 1941 Newbery Medal winner "Call It Courage," is born in New Haven, Connecticut.

1893

LEATRICE JOY, U.S. film actress who was popular during the silent era, is born in New Orleans, Louisiana.

MARGARET LEECH, U.S. historian and author who in 1941 became the first woman to win the Pulitzer Prize for history, and who was married to Ralph Pulitzer, is born in Newburgh, New York.

1879

KING BAGGOT, U.S. actor, director, and screenwriter known as the King of the Movies during the silent era, is born in St. Louis, Missouri.

LEON TROTSKY, Russian revolutionary and Marxist who was exiled from the Soviet Union and later assassinated for his opposition to Stalin, is born in Yelizavetgrad, Kherson Governorate, Russian Empire (now Ukraine).

1867

MARIE CURIE, Polish scientist who pioneered the study of radioactivity and was the first woman to win a Nobel Prize, is born in Warsaw, Poland.

1728

JAMES COOK, British explorer, cartographer, and captain in the Royal Navy who achieved the first recorded European contact with eastern Australia and the Hawaiian Islands, is born in Marton, Yorkshire, Great Britain (now Middlesbrough, United Kingdom).

