Died October 15

The beautiful Edie Adams was a multitalented artist. She was a singer, an actress, and a comedian. She was known for her impersonations of Hollywood actresses, especially Marilyn Monroe. She was married to TV personality Ernie Kovacs, and the couple appeared regularly on television until his death in a car accident in 1962. Adams later became well-known as the spokeswoman for Muriel Cigars. We remember Adams' life as well as the lives of other celebrities who died this day in history.

2018: Paul Allen, co-founder of Microsoft and owner of the Seattle Seahawks and Portland Trailblazers, dies at 65.

2010: Johnny Sheffield, U.S. child actor who played Boy in several Tarzan jungle movies, dies of a heart attack at 79.

Sheffield beat out more than 300 other youngsters for the role of Boy in the 1939 movie "Tarzan Finds a Son!" and went on to co-star with Johnny Wiessmuller in seven more Tarzan films, according to his obituary by The Associated Press. He later played another jungle boy, Bomba, in a dozen movies but quit the business after the last one in 1955. Read more

2008: Edie Adams, U.S. singer and Broadway actress who was the entertainment partner of her husband, Ernie Kovacs, dies at 81.

The way Adams looked – golden-haired, pretty, and vivacious – might lead some to assume that she was a stereotypical dumb blonde. In reality Adams was blond, but she was no ditz. She was an Emmy- and Tony-winning actress, a classically trained singer, a devastatingly funny comedian, and a successful businesswoman who built a fortune out of nothing. Read more

2005: Jason Collier, U.S. professional basketball center for the Atlanta Hawks, dies of a heart problem at 28.

Collier, who played at Georgia Tech, was the longest-tenured Hawk player, joining the team for the 2003-04 season after spending three seasons in Houston. Read more

2000: Vincent Canby, U.S. movie critic known as the critic for The New York Times, dies at 76.

1983: Pat O'Brien, U.S. actor whose films include "Some Like It Hot" and "Ragtime," dies at 83.

1977: Ralph Truman, English actor whose films include "Treasure Island," dies at 77.

1964: Cole Porter, U.S. composer and lyricist whose plays included "Kiss Me, Kate" and whose songs included "I Get a Kick out of You," dies at 73.

1963: Horton Smith, U.S. professional golfer and the winner of the first Masters Tournament, dies of Hodgkin lymphoma at 55.

1960: Clara Kimball Young, U.S. film actress popular in the silent era, dies at 70.

1958: John Hamilton, U.S. actor known for his role as newspaper editor Perry White on TV's "Adventures of Superman," dies at 71.

1948: Edythe Chapman, U.S. actress who starred in silent movies including "The Ten Commandments," dies at 85.

1917: Mata Hari, Dutch exotic dancer and convicted German spy, is executed by a firing squad at 41.

