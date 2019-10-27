Died October 27

Lou Reed innovated new sounds for rock music as the frontman for the Velvet Underground. Getting his start as a protégé of Andy Warhol, Reed drove the creation of one of the most influential rock albums of all time, "The Velvet Underground & Nico." Reed went on to a groundbreaking solo career, and songs like "Walk on the Wild Side" and "Satellite of Love" are still considered among the very best of the era. He continued to push boundaries and create new music throughout his life. We remember Reed's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who were born this day in history including actress Ruby Dee.

2015: Betsy Drake, U.S. actress who was the third wife of Hollywood legend Cary Grant, dies at 92.

2013: Lou Reed, U.S. musician and singer-songwriter who was a founding member of the Velvet Underground and whose best-known song as a solo artist was "Walk on the Wild Side," dies at 71.

In a career spent writing songs about the city he called home, Reed's 1989 album, "New York," was a pinnacle, an incredible journey through its back alleys and corrupt corners. "Romeo Had Juliette" sums it up, a look at two faces of the city – privilege and poverty – clashing. Like the rest of the album, its musicianship isn't incredible and also isn't the point. Reed de-emphasized melody and backing instruments in "New York" to play up his lyrics – harsh, insightful, critical, tender, and everything in between: "And something flickered for a minute, and then it vanished and was gone." Read more

2010: Lisa Blount, U.S. actress in "An Officer and a Gentleman" and an Oscar-winning film producer, dies at 53.

Blount won an Academy Award in 2001 for best live-action short film as producer of "The Accountant." Her husband, Ray McKinnon, directed and starred in the film, according to her obituary by The Associated Press. She also earned a Golden Globe nomination for playing Debra Winger's best friend, Lynette Pomeroy, in "An Officer and a Gentleman" in 1982. Read more

2009: John David Carson, U.S. actor who starred in the movie "Pretty Maids All in a Row" with Rock Hudson, dies at 57.

2006: Joe Niekro, U.S. Major League Baseball pitcher known for his knuckleball, dies at 61.

Niekro won a franchise-best 144 games in 11 seasons with the Houston Astros from 1975 to 1985, when he was traded to the New York Yankees, according to his obituary by The Associated Press. He was an All-Star in 1979, when he went 21-11 with a 3.00 ERA and followed up with a 20-12 record in 1980. He beat the Dodgers in a one-game playoff that clinched Houston's first postseason berth in 1980. Seven years later, he finally appeared in the World Series with the Minnesota Twins. Read more

2003: Rod Roddy, U.S. television announcer on "The Price Is Right," dies of breast cancer at 66.

We loved Roddy's enthusiastic voice as he worked – mostly behind the scenes – on game shows like "Whew!," "Love Connection," "Press Your Luck," and, of course, "The Price Is Right." Roddy was a fixture of the long-running show, occasionally appearing onscreen, but mostly just calling the shots from somewhere offstage. Read more

2002: Tom Dowd, U.S. recording engineer who worked with Eric Clapton, the Eagles, and Cream, dies at 77.

1996: Morey Amsterdam, U.S. comedian and actor known best for his role as Buddy on "The Dick Van Dyke Show," dies at 87.

1994: Robert White, U.S. guitarist with Motown's studio band, dies at 57.

1990: Xavier Cugat, Spanish-born U.S. bandleader known for the tango, dies at 90.

1981: John Warburton, English actor who appeared on "Star Trek" and "Perry Mason," dies at 82.

1980: Steve Peregrin Took, English musician who was an original member of the band T. Rex with Marc Bolan, dies at 31.

1977: James M. Cain, U.S. author of "The Postman Always Rings Twice," dies at 85.

1973: Allan "Rocky" Lane, U.S. actor who appeared in "Red Ryder" and provided the voice for the horse on "Mr. Ed," dies at 64.

"Mister Ed" was Lane's last role. He voiced the part from 1961 to 1966 but received no screen credit. According to Wikipedia, the producers said the voice belonged to "an actor who prefers to remain nameless." When the credits rolled, they just said: "Mister Ed … Himself." After the show became a hit, Lane asked for but never received credit. Read more

1972: Lew Parker, U.S. actor who played Lou Marie on the TV show "That Girl," dies at 64.

1964: Sammee Tong, U.S. character actor on "Bachelor Father" and "Mickey," dies of a barbiturate overdose at 63.

