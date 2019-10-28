Died October 28

Porter Wagoner was one of the flashiest men of country music, well-known for his rhinestone-encrusted Nudie suits and his perfectly pompadoured blond hair. But there was much more to Wagoner than his look: He's also one of the greats of the Grand Ole Opry, a well-respected singer and songwriter whose amazing three-decade career included more than 80 charted singles, such as "Misery Loves Company" and "The Carroll County Accident." Many of Wagoner's popular singles were duets with Dolly Parton, whose career he helped launch and who later wrote "I Will Always Love You" as a tribute to the work they did together. We remember Wagoner's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

2012: Merry Anders, U.S. actress who starred on the television series "How To Marry a Millionaire" and appeared on "Bonanza" and "Dragnet," dies at 80.

2010: James MacArthur, U.S. actor known best for his role as Danny "Danno" Williams on the television series "Hawaii Five-O," dies at 72.

MacArthur said that one of his favorite "Hawaii Five-O" episodes was a 1975 segment called "Retire in Sunny Hawaii Forever" because it marked one of the rare times that he worked on screen with his mother, actress Helen Hayes. She played Danno's Aunt Clara, who visits Hawaii and helps the detectives solve a murder. Read more

2007: Porter Wagoner, U.S. country music star known as Mr. Grand Ole Opry and for his duets with Dolly Parton, dies at 80.

Known for emotionally raw songwriting with lyrics inspired by his own hard childhood and troubled young adulthood, Wagoner had 29 top-10 hits including "Skid Row Joe," "Misery Loves Company," and "The Cold Hard Facts of Life." But Wagoner, who died in October 2007, was perhaps most well-known for his relationship with the singer Dolly Parton. The two partnered professionally for years, and Wagoner is often credited with having kick-started Parton's career. Read more

2006: Red Auerbach, U.S. Basketball Hall of Fame coach and executive who led the Boston Celtics to 16 NBA titles, dies at 89.

His genius was building a basketball dynasty in Boston; his gift was straight talk; and his signature was the pungent cigar he lit up and savored after every victory. Read more

2002: Margaret Booth, U.S. film editor, dies at 104.

1998: Ted Hughes, British poet laureate, dies at 68.

1991: Sylvia Fine Kaye, U.S. lyricist and composer and the wife of actor Danny Kaye, dies at 78.

1980: Leon Janney, U.S. actor and radio personality who appeared on "The Jackie Gleason Show," dies at 63.

1975: Oliver Nelson, U.S. jazz saxophonist, composer, and arranger, dies at 43.

1969: Constance Dowling, U.S. actress and model who appeared in the film noir "Black Angel," dies at 49.

1965: Earl Bostic, U.S. jazz saxophonist, dies at 53.

1939: Alice Brady, U.S. film actress in the silent era who won an Oscar in 1938, dies at 46.

