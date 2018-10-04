Died October 5

Steve Jobs was a pioneer of the home-computing revolution and one of the best-known and best-loved entrepreneurs of our time. As the co-founder of Apple, he brought computers into our homes and, eventually, into our pockets as he introduced the wildly popular iPhone. Other innovations overseen by Jobs include the iPod, iPad, and the iTunes music delivery system. Jobs co-founded Pixar Animation Studios and served on the board of directors of The Walt Disney Co. He is known as one of the great visionaries of the 20th century, helping to continually advance technology. We remember Jobs' life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

2016: Brock Yates, U.S. journalist, screenwriter and author focused on motor sports who created the coast to coast race The Cannonball Run and also wrote the movie "Cannonball Run," dies at 82.

2014: Geoffrey Holder, Trinidadian-American actor, dancer, and choreographer who won two Tony awards for directing and costume designing "The Wiz," dies at 84.

His film roles include playing Punjab in the 1982 film version of "Annie," a role in 1967's "Doctor Dolittle" with Rex Harrison, opposite Eddie Murphy in "Boomerang," narrating Tim Burton's "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," and playing the top-hatted voodoo villain Baron Samedi in "Live and Let Die" — the first of the 007 movies to star Roger Moore. Holder co-authored and illustrated a collection of Caribbean folklore, "Black Gods, Green Islands" in 1959, and had a book of recipes, "Geoffrey Holder's Caribbean Cookbook" in 1973. He painted throughout his life and received a Guggenheim fellowship in fine arts in 1956. Read more

2014: Misty Upham, U.S. actress known best for her performance in "Frozen River," disappears and dies in a fall at 32.

Upham was a member of the Blackfoot Tribe, and much of her work explored the experience of indigenous people in America. She was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for her work in "Frozen River," and her work in "August: Osage County" contributed to the cast's nomination for outstanding performance from the Screen Actors Guild. Read more





2011: Steve Jobs, U.S. businessman who was the co-founder of Apple, dies of respiratory arrest at 56.

"The world rarely sees someone who has had the profound impact Steve has had, the effects of which will be felt for many generations to come. For those of us lucky enough to get to work with him, it’s been an insanely great honor. I will miss Steve immensely." – Bill Gates Read more

2011: Bert Jansch, Scottish folk musician who founded the group Pentangle, dies of lung cancer at 67.

Jansch was a founding member of the British folk group Pentangle and had inspired a generation of rock and folk guitarists with his acoustic mastery. He enjoyed a long solo career and also performed in early August 2011 with the recently reformed Pentangle. Read more

2010: Mary Leona Gage, U.S. beauty queen and actress who was crowned Miss USA in 1957 but was stripped of her title later for being a wife and mother, dies of heart failure at 71.

2006: Jennifer Moss, English actress known best for her role as Lucille Hewitt on the soap opera "Coronation Street," dies at 61.

2004: Rodney Dangerfield, Grammy Award-winning U.S. comedian known for the catchphrase "I don't get no respect," who starred in the movies "Caddyshack" and "Back to School," dies of complications of heart-valve-replacement surgery at 82.

Dangerfield had this wonderful command of the audience and bringing up the energy. … You can feel the energy of the joke go up. That's the way it is with true craftsmen. People say Jack Benny or Henny Youngman are the kings of the one-liners. But look at the lengths of their careers and then look at the length of Dangerfield's, who had one-liner after one-liner after one-liner, and he did it for decades and reached many generations. His influence is right up there with Jack Benny's. Read more

2003: Timothy Treadwell, U.S. environmentalist and bear enthusiast who was featured in the documentary film "Grizzly Man," dies of injuries sustained in a bear attack at 46.

Treadwell spent his summers in a tent, his winters working in Malibu, California. But even away from Alaska, his talk was all about bears. A 1994 Los Angeles Times profile of Treadwell described his apartment this way: "covered from wall to wall with close-range photographs of the bears – candid pictures that reflect Treadwell's intimacy with his subjects. Like a proud parent, he points them out one by one." In the same article, Treadwell said he didn't expect any bear would harm him: "They love me too much," he said. Read more

1993: Jane Nigh, U.S. actress whose movies include State Fair and who starred in the television series "Big Town," dies at 67.

1992: Eddie Kendricks, U.S. singer known best as a member of the Temptations, dies of lung cancer at 52.

1986: Hal B. Wallis, U.S. movie producer whose movies included "Casablanca," dies in his sleep at 88.

1983: Earl Tupper, U.S. inventor who created the plastic food and drink containers known as Tupperware, dies of a heart attack at 76.

1976: Barbara Nichols, U.S. actress who appeared in "The Pajama Game" and "Where the Boys Are" and on many television shows including "The Beverly Hillbillies," dies at 47.

1941: Louis D. Brandeis, U.S. lawyer who was the first Jewish judge on the U.S. Supreme Court, dies at 84.

1918: Roland Garros, French early aviator and fighter pilot whose name is memorialized on the tennis stadium that hosts the French Open, dies at 29 when his plane is shot down during World War I.

The term "ace" pilot was first used in reference to Garros after he shot down several enemy aircraft. Reports vary as to whether he downed four or five planes, and the debate actually matters – because the accepted definition of "ace" has become a fighter pilot who has shot down five or more enemy planes. Though Garros was the first ace, he may not actually be an ace at all. Read more

