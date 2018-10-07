Died October 7

Celebrities who died this day in history

We remember famous people who died this day, October 7, in history, including Skyliners' singer Jimmy Beaumont.

2017

JIMMY BEAUMONT, U.S. singer with doo-wop group the Skyliners who had hits with "Since I Don't Have You," "This I Swear," and "Pennies from Heaven," dies at 76. Beaumont, a humble and soft-spoken star, was still singing as recently as Sept. 17 when the Skyliners performed a concert in New York, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Read more

2015

HARRY GALLATIN, U.S. NBA Hall of Fame forward and center who played for the New York Knicks, dies at 88.

2009

IRVING PENN, U.S. fashion photographer whose work was featured in magazines such as Vogue, dies at 92. Penn also had a fascination with still life and produced a dramatic range of images that challenged the traditional idea of beauty, giving dignity to such subjects as cigarette butts, decaying fruit, and discarded clothing, according to his obituary by The Associated Press. A 1977 show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art presented prints of trash rescued from Manhattan streets and photographed, lovingly, against plain backgrounds. "Photographing a cake can be art," he said at the 1953 opening of his studio, where he continued to produce commercial and gallery work into the 21st century. Read more

2006

ANNA POLITKOVSKAYA, Russian journalist who reported on the war in Chechnya, is murdered in the elevator of her Moscow apartment building.

2005

CHARLES ROCKET, U.S. actor known best for his time as a regular cast member on "Saturday Night Live," dies by suicide at 56.

2001

HERBLOCK, aka Herbert Block, U.S. editorial cartoonist best known for his commentaries on national domestic and foreign policy, dies at 91.

1994

JAMES HILL, English film and television director known best for directing the movie "Born Free," dies at 75.

1993

CYRIL CUSACK, South African-born Irish actor who played Control in "The Spy Who Came in from the Cold" and the fireman captain in "Fahrenheit 451," dies at 82.

KENNETH NELSON, U.S. actor who played the lead role in "The Boys in the Band," dies of AIDS at 63.

AGNES DE MILLE, U.S. dancer and choreographer for "Oklahoma!" and "Rodeo," dies of a stroke at 88.

1991

LEO DUROCHER, U.S. Major League Baseball Hall of Fame player and manager who won two World Series titles as a player and two as a manager, dies of natural causes at 86.

1990

JOHN "CAT" THOMPSON, U.S. Basketball Hall of Fame member, dies at 84.

1988

BILLY DANIELS, U.S. singer known for his hit recording of "That Old Black Magic," dies of stomach cancer at 73.

1967

NORMAN ANGELL, English journalist and politician who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1933, dies at 94.

1966

JOHNNY KIDD, English singer-songwriter, leader, and vocalist of the rock group Johnny Kidd and the Pirates that had a big hit in 1960 with "Shakin' All Over," dies in a car crash at 30.

1959

MARIO LANZA, U.S. opera singer and actor who starred as his idol, tenor Enrico Caruso, in the film "The Great Caruso," dies at 38 of a heart attack while undergoing a controversial weight loss treatment.

1956

CLARENCE BIRDSEYE, U.S. inventor who revolutionized the frozen-foods industry and whose surname became a household word, dies of a heart ailment at 69.

1925

CHRISTY MATHEWSON, U.S. Major League Baseball Hall of Fame right-handed pitcher who notched 373 career wins, dies of tuberculosis at 45.

1904

ISABELLA BIRD, English explorer and writer who was the first woman to be elected Fellow of the Royal Geographical Society, and who later was featured as a character in the 1982 play "Top Girls," dies at 72.

1894

OLIVER WENDELL HOLMES SR., U.S. physician, writer, and lecturer who was the father of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr., dies at 85.

1849

EDGAR ALLAN POE, U.S. writer, poet, editor, and literary critic known best for his poem "The Raven," dies at 40. Poe was a master of the macabre, penning some of the greatest works of terror and horror in literary history. His most famous, "The Raven," is a timeless classic, as powerful today as when it was first published in 1845.

1792

GEORGE MASON, U.S. plantation and slave owner who as a Constitutional Convention delegate was instrumental in forming the Bill of Rights, dies at 66.

1772

JOHN WOOLMAN, U.S. Colonial era Quaker preacher and abolitionist who advocated against slavery, cruelty to animals, economic injustices, and conscription, dies at 51.

Discover notable people who were born this day in history including actress June Allyson.