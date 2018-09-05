Died September 5

The Blessed Teresa of Kolkata, MC, also known as Mother Teresa, became a worldwide symbol of peace and humanity in the 20th century. She worked extensively in India with her congregation, Missionaries of Charity, running hospices and care centers for people afflicted with debilitating illnesses, like AIDS, leprosy, and tuberculosis, and also operated soup kitchens, mobile clinics, orphanages, schools, and a large number of other humanitarian missions. She won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979 for her work, but also drew criticism for her opposition to contraceptives. After her death in 1997, her work continued through the sisters in her order and following a miracle attributed to her intercession, Teresa was beatified in 2003, opening the way for her canonization as a saint in the Roman Catholic faith. We remember Mother Teresa's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who were born this day in history including legendary rock singer Freddie Mercury.

2016: Hugh O'Brian, U.S. actor who was known best for playing the title role on the 1950s TV Western "The Life and Legend of Wyatt Earp," dies at 91.

2016: Phyllis Schlafly, U.S. constitutional lawyer who successfully campaigned against ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment, dies at 92.

2015: Frederick "Dennis" Greene, U.S. singer with Sha Na Na, dies at 66.

2012: Joe South, U.S. singer-songwriter and guitarist who had a hit song in 1969 with "Games People Play" and wrote the song "Rose Garden," which became a huge hit for country singer Lynn Anderson, dies of heart failure at 72.

South's song "Down in the Boondocks" was a 1965 hit for singer Billy Joe Royal. South worked as a session guitar player on recordings such as Aretha Franklin's "Chain of Fools," and on albums such as Bob Dylan's "Blonde on Blonde" and LPs by Eddy Arnold and Marty Robbins. South also had a solo singing career producing hits such as the late '60s-song "Games People Play," which won him two Grammys for best contemporary song and song of the year. Read more

2003: Gisele MacKenzie, Canadian singer and actress known for her many appearances on the television show "Your Hit Parade," who also appeared on "The Jack Benny Program," dies at 76.

2001: Justin Wilson, U.S. chef and humorist known for his Cajun cooking – and his popular phrase "I gar-on-tee!" – dies at 87.

1999: Allen Funt, U.S. television producer and personality who created and hosted the television prank show "Candid Camera," dies at 84.

Funt pioneered the art of hidden-camera practical jokes, putting normal people into highly abnormal situations, usually with hilarious results. It was always in good fun, as evidenced by the smiles that appeared once the participants heard Funt's catchphrase, "Smile, you're on Candid Camera." Read more

1998: Leo Penn, U.S. actor and director who appeared on the television Western series "Have Gun - Will Travel" and directed many TV shows, including "Star Trek" and "Columbo," who was also the father of actor Sean Penn, dies of lung cancer at 77.

1997: Mother Teresa, Macedonian-born Albanian Roman Catholic sister and missionary who created the Missionaries of Charity, known for their charitable works and providing hope for people in despair, dies at 87.

In 1946, Teresa traveled to Darjeeling for a retreat. It was on that journey that she realized what her true calling was: "I heard the call to give up all and follow Christ into the slums to serve him among the poorest of the poor." It took two years of preparation before she was able to begin doing the work she felt compelled to do. She needed to receive permission from the Sisters of Loreto to leave the order – while retaining her vows – as well as permission from the archbishop of Kolkata to live and work among the poor. Read more

1997: Georg Solti, Hungarian-born orchestral and operatic conductor who served as the music director of the prestigious Chicago Symphony Orchestra, dies following a heart attack at 84.

1996: Leonard Katzman, U.S. television producer, writer, and director for the television series "Dallas" who was also a producer and writer for the Western series "The Wild Wild West," dies of heart failure at 69.

1992: Irving Allen Lee, U.S. actor who starred as Calvin Stoner on the soap opera "The Edge of Night," dies of AIDS-related lymphoma at 43.

1980: Barbara Loden, U.S. actress and director known best for her role in the movie "Splendor in the Grass" and as a regular on "The Ernie Kovacs Show," who was married to director Elia Kazan for a time, dies of cancer at 48.

1920: Robert Harron, U.S. actor who was a star of silent movies including roles in "The Birth of a Nation" and "Intolerance," dies of an accidental gunshot wound at 27.

1877: Crazy Horse, Lakota Native American leader who led his war party to victory at the Battle of the Little Bighorn, dies at 37.

Click to discover notable people who were born this day in history including legendary rock singer Freddie Mercury.