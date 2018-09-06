Died September 6

Luciano Pavarotti was one of the most successful tenors in the history of opera, enjoying popularity in mainstream music and a level of notoriety outside of the opera hall. His recordings remain popular thanks to his incredible vocal range and unparalleled tones. As a member of "The Three Tenors," Pavarotti brought opera to wider audiences through televised concerts and CDs, performing around the world and making guest appearances on popular television shows. He was also a noted humanitarian, famous for his work with the International Red Cross. In addition, Pavarotti starred in feature films, but an overwhelmingly negative response from critics put an end to his film career. We remember Pavarotti's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

2015: Martin Milner, U.S. actor who starred on "Adam-12" and "Route 66," dies at 83.

Milner, who began his career as a teen actor, shot to fame in 1960 with co-star George Maharis on the iconic TV drama "Route 66," which found two restless young men in a Corvette convertible, roaming the highway that author John Steinbeck had dubbed the Mother Road. Read more

2013: Barbara Hicks, English actress who appeared in the movies "Brazil" and "Howards End," dies at 89.

2012: Art Modell, U.S. businessman and NFL team owner who was the owner of the Cleveland Browns and later the Baltimore Ravens, dies at 87.

During his four decades as an NFL owner, Modell helped negotiate the league's lucrative contracts with television networks, served as president of the NFL from 1967 to 1969, and chaired the negotiations for the first collective bargaining agreement with the players in 1968. He also was the driving force behind the 1970 contract between the NFL and ABC to televise games Monday nights, according to his obituary by The Associated Press. Read more

2010: Clive Donner, English director whose movies included "What's New Pussycat?" starring Peter Sellers, dies at 84 after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

2007: Luciano Pavarotti, Italian operatic tenor who crossed over into popular music, becoming one of the most commercially successful tenors in history, dies at 71.

Though Pavarotti routinely performed before tens of thousands, for longtime Pavarotti pianist and conductor Leone Magiera, one of the tenor's best performances took place in a deserted opera house deep in the Amazon jungle. The Teatro Amazonas opera house was built by a rubber baron in the late 19th century (Werner Herzog's film "Fitzcarraldo" is based on its creation) and Pavarotti insisted on singing there as he was convinced Enrico Caruso had done so. Finding the theater in disuse, Pavarotti still sang, running through a couple of Tosca arias to an audience of about five people. Read more

2007: Percy Rodrigues, Canadian actor who starred as neurosurgeon Dr. Harry Miles on the TV series "Peyton Place" and appeared on "Mission: Impossible," dies of kidney failure at 89.

2007: Madeleine L'Engle, U.S. writer known best for her young adult fiction, including the novel "A Wrinkle in Time," dies of natural causes at 88.

She was a prolific and profound writer who targeted her books at children and young adults because she felt their minds were more open to the difficult concepts that interested her. The approach worked, and generations of young people have cherished her books, from Newbery Medal winner "A Wrinkle in Time" to honoree "A Ring of Endless Light" and many more. Science and religion intertwine in her novels, encouraging young philosophers to think deeply. Fans read her books again and again, wringing layers of meaning out of her words. Read more

2003: Harry Goz, U.S. actor whose credits included "Mommie Dearest," "Marathon Man," and "Sealab 2021," dies of cancer at 71.

1998: Akira Kurosawa, Japanese movie director considered one of the most influential filmmakers in the history of cinema, whose movies included "Rashomon" and "Seven Samurai," dies of a stroke at 88.

1994: Nicky Hopkins, English keyboardist who was one of the most in-demand session players, playing and recording with the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, the Kinks, and The Who, and was a member of Quicksilver Messenger Service, dies of complications from previous intestinal surgeries at 50.

1994: James Clavell, Australian author and screenwriter who wrote the film "The Fly," and whose other movies included "The Great Escape" and "To Sir, With Love," dies of cancer at 72.

1992: Henry Ephron, U.S. screenwriter who wrote many films with his wife, Phoebe, including "Carousel," and was the father of screenwriter Nora Ephron, dies of natural causes at 81.

1990: Tom Fogerty, U.S. guitarist known best as the rhythm guitarist for the popular 1960s band Creedence Clearwater Revival that featured his brother, John Fogerty, dies of respiratory failure due to tuberculosis, at 48.

"Walking on the Water" was the only Tom-penned song that Creedence recorded, though the elder Fogerty wrote plenty. In early incarnations of the band, Tom sang lead vocals. But by 1968, the line-up had changed: John had become the lead vocalist and lead songwriter. Perhaps due to this lack of recognition of his writing and singing, Tom left the band not long after. Read more

1986: Blanche Sweet, U.S. film actress who was a star during the silent era, dies of a stroke at 90.

1985: Johnny Desmond, U.S. singer who charted many hit songs, including "Guilty," "The Yellow Rose of Texas," and "Play Me Hearts and Flowers," dies of cancer at 65.

1985: Jane Frazee, U.S. singer and actress who starred in the popular Abbott and Costello movie "Buck Privates," dies of pneumonia at 67.

1984: Ernest Tubb, U.S. country music singer-songwriter and guitarist known as the Texas Troubadour who pioneered the genre's honky-tonk sound and had many hit country singles, including "Walking the Floor Over You" and "Sweet Thang," dies at 70.

In the late '60s, Tubb also released a number of duet recordings with a rising star named Loretta Lynn, who'd idolized him as a child. She would go on to become a huge star, racking up 16 No. 1 hits on the country-western charts in the 1960s and '70s. She also facilitated Tubb's return to the silver screen, as he played himself in the 1980 Academy Award-winning Lynn biopic "Coal Miner's Daughter." Read more

1981: Maria Palmer, Austrian-born U.S. actress who starred in "Days of Glory" opposite Gregory Peck, dies at 64.

1978: Tom Wilson, U.S. record producer known best for his work in the 1960s with Bob Dylan, Simon and Garfunkel, and the Velvet Underground, dies of a heart attack at 47.

1966: Margaret Sanger, U.S. activist and nurse who popularized the term birth control, opened the first birth control clinic in the U.S., and started organizations that eventually became Planned Parenthood, dies of arteriosclerosis at 86.

1963: Margarita Sierra, Spanish actress known best for her regular role as Cha Cha O'Brien on the television series "Surfside 6," dies of a defective heart condition at 27.

1959: Kay Kendall, English actress who starred in the movies "Genevieve" and "Les Girls," dies of leukemia at 32.

1959: Edmund Gwenn, English actor known best for playing Kriss Kringle in the classic film "Miracle on 34th Street," dies at 81.

