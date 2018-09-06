Burt Reynolds (1936 – 2018), Hollywood superstar known for “The Longest Yard,” and “Smokey and the Bandit”

Charismatic actor was Hollywood’s biggest draw in the 1970s

Burt Reynolds (1936 – 2018) was one of the biggest stars in Hollywood during the 1970s and 1980s. The magnetic actor was known for his roles in "The Longest Yard," "Deliverance," and the "Smokey and the Bandit" movies. He was nominated for an Oscar for his supporting role in "Boogie Nights." On television, he starred on the CBS sitcom "Morning Shade" in the 1990s.

Died: Thursday, September 6, 2018 (Who else died on September 6?)

Details of death: Died in a Jupiter, Florida hospital from cardiac arrest at the age of 82.

Notable quote: "If I had to put only one of my movies in a time capsule, it would be 'Deliverance,'" Reynolds wrote in his 2015 memoir, "But Enough About Me." "I don't know if it's the best acting I've done, but it's the best movie I've ever been in. It proved I could act, not only to the public but me."

What people said about him: “Burt Reynolds was one of my heroes. He was a trailblazer. He showed the way to transition from being an athlete to being the highest paid actor, and he always inspired me. He also had a great sense of humor - check out his Tonight Show clips. My thoughts are with his family." – Arnold Schwarzenegger

"Oh how sad I am today along with Burt's millions of fans around the world as we mourn one of our favorite leading men. I know we will always remember his funny laugh, that mischievous sparkle in his eyes, and his quirky sense of humor. You will always be my favorite sheriff, rest in peace my little buddy. I will always love you, Dolly." Dolly Parton-- via Twitter

"A sad day, my friend BURT REYNOLDS Has passed away. I remember him back in 1979, he always reminded me that I should've cast him as Colonel Trautman in FIRST BLOOD , I said that's impossible, because you're too expensive and too famous, and probably tougher than Rambo ! He laughed , He had a great sense of humor and I enjoyed his company so much... RIP." Sylvester Stallone-- via Instagram

