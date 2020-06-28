Colonel William Girard Kluck
Whom many of you may recognize as sculptor, Bill Girard, is now on a new, amazing adventure with our Lord that began the morning of Thursday, June 25, 2020.
Bill is survived by his best friend and wife, Nancy; and their two children, Tamara Lee Brand and William Girard Kluck II. Bill loved his daughter and son-in-law, Mary Mauser Kluck and Bary Brand. He also adored his precious grandchildren, Dylan Kluck, Dailey Kluck, Phoebe Kluck, Luke Brand, and Jered Brand.
Bill was born in Reno, Nevada to Chester Lee and Helen Girard Kluck on Tuesday, May 12, 1936. He graduated from Kentucky Military Institute, Louisville, Kentucky in 1954. He was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Marketing from San Diego State University in 1958 and married his Chi Omega Sweetheart, Nancy Adelle Olds, November 23, 1958.
They began his military career with the US Air Force in December of 1958 and spent the next 23 years raising their family and traveling the globe. Bill retired in 1981 at the rank of full Colonel. His military decorations include: Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Services Commendation Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal and the Royal Thailand Security Force Medal.
Bill's talents were many and he found both success and enjoyment in a wide range of interests. After his AF retirement he pursued a successful career as a sculptor. A master with his hands, Bill could turn a lump of clay into a smile, a laugh, a tear. He's left a legacy of beauty in his bronzes and stoneware.
Bill will receive Full Military Honors at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Donations can be given in his name to Tunnels to Towers, Doctors Without Borders, or to the American Cancer Society. Bill was a true patriot and Christian. He held firm that we should all honor and respect those that would go above and beyond to protect life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Please visit our online guestbook for Bill at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.