Rev. Carlos Alvin Welch triumphantly leaped home to Jesus February 29th at age 91. Rev. Welch was born in Winnfield Aug. 24, 1928, the third of 12 children of Fred and Morean Welch. While studying at Garrett Theological Seminary, Carlos met Sarojini Macwan. On July 23, 1955, they were married and became partners in life, play and God's work. Carlos was a missionary, seminary professor, program founder and psychotherapist. He is "Papa" to hundreds internationally. He spent 42 years in India and was beloved in an era when English speaking people were often mistrusted. Carlos graduated from Northwestern State University Natchitoches, Garrett Theological Seminary and completed Master's in Counseling Psychology from Northwestern University, Evanston. Carlos heard his call from God at age 12. He taught Pastoral Care at six seminaries, worked as hospital chaplain at Christian Medical College in Vellore and the medical college in Jabalpur. He founded five pastoral counseling training centers. Other achievements are too numerous to record. He valued most this comment from his mother: "You were the most loving child I ever met." Carlos's favorite time of day was teatime. He entertained guests with tales from his life and his imagination. Carlos went often to Germany, India and as far away as Australia to visit family and friends. He is survived by wife, Saroj; children: Ashwin (Peggy), Yasmin (Joseph Oelkers), Ravi (Gunhild), and Arun (Jody); grandchildren: Rasul (Heidi), Vijay (Katy), Shalini (Julian), Shahina (Robin) and Maya; and 5 1/2 great grandchildren. Extended family includes four siblings, nieces and nephews, and at least 410 "children of the heart". A memorial service is pending, in compliance with Covid precautions. Meanwhile, we remember "Papa" with joy and thanksgiving. Memorial contributions may be made to St John's UMC, Baton Rouge. Please specify either Indian Missions or Shepherd's Market food ministry.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020.