Service Information Celebration of Life 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM Russian Jack Park Grounds and Chalet

""Friend, Father, Husband and King

A great man and warrior the Northern Winds will sing.

To all that knew Gustave, he was ""The Good Old Swede""

Who was always joking and moving with speed.



He grew up in Sweden with his twin sister Grace,

She says he was into mischief with a smirk on his face.

He left the old country at the age of 19

Loved a new life and grew strong and lean.



Gustave skied for the Army and was known for his aim.

The 1960 Olympic Biathlon team is part of his fame.

Alaska then became his home and life

That's where he met and married Mary Lou his great wife.



Two Viking Boys he bore to his Clan

And he taught them values and the love of the land.

The wild creatures and nature were part of his pull

He loved the high country and hunting the great bull.



Gustave competed on skis, bikes and feet,

Having known this man was a fantastical treat.

During summer months he smoked salmon and ran the trails

His work hours were spent on sporting good sales.



To his six grandsons he was jokingly Grandpa Grump

They all loved that he called them ""Lumpy, Bummpy, or Bump""

To dogs and cats he was warm and kind,

And his help for things was the best you could find.



Friend, Father, Husband and King

A great man and warrior the Northern Winds will sing.

Raise your glass so the Heavens will hear!

Through the Gates of Valhalla the Gods will cheer!

Gustave Egnar Hanson

Skol!!""



Come join us for Gustave's Celebration of Life at Russian Jack Park Grounds and Chalet on Friday, July 26, 2019, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Published in Anchorage Daily News on July 14, 2019

