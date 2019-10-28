Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jess Sisemore. View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Send Flowers Obituary

Jess Sisemore, 82, of Amarillo died October 26, 2019.



Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m., on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the home of Jack Sisemore. Private burial will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m., at The Church at Quail Creek with Rev. Kyle Clayton officiating.



Jess was born in Colorado Springs, CO. on December 6, 1936 to Dr. Jack Sisemore Sr., and Mary Sue Damron Sisemore. He graduated class of 1955 from Amarillo High. He went to work for the Santa Fe Railroad in 1956 where he worked for 43 years. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps for two years. He was a member of The Church at Quail Creek.



He is preceded in death by his parents; a son, Jesse Joe Sisemore, Jr., and stepson, Stephen Moore.



Jess is survived by his wife, Nancie; son, Brett A. Sisemore and wife Heidi of Kingwood, Texas ; daughters, Trisha Eklund and husband Donnie, Angie C. Normon and husband Todd; J. Scott Moore and wife Ginger of Gilbert, Arizona, and Leann Young and husband Ivan of Leander, Texas; his brother, Jack Sisemore and wife Debra; 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.



Memorial contributions to be made to Faith City Mission 401 SE 2nd Ave, Amarillo, TX 79101 or .



