Jess Sisemore, 82, of Amarillo died October 26, 2019.
Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m., on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the home of Jack Sisemore. Private burial will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m., at The Church at Quail Creek with Rev. Kyle Clayton officiating.
Jess was born in Colorado Springs, CO. on December 6, 1936 to Dr. Jack Sisemore Sr., and Mary Sue Damron Sisemore. He graduated class of 1955 from Amarillo High. He went to work for the Santa Fe Railroad in 1956 where he worked for 43 years. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps for two years. He was a member of The Church at Quail Creek.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a son, Jesse Joe Sisemore, Jr., and stepson, Stephen Moore.
Jess is survived by his wife, Nancie; son, Brett A. Sisemore and wife Heidi of Kingwood, Texas ; daughters, Trisha Eklund and husband Donnie, Angie C. Normon and husband Todd; J. Scott Moore and wife Ginger of Gilbert, Arizona, and Leann Young and husband Ivan of Leander, Texas; his brother, Jack Sisemore and wife Debra; 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions to be made to Faith City Mission 401 SE 2nd Ave, Amarillo, TX 79101 or .
Full obituary information and online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019