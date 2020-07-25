

At 86 years of age, Russell "Russ" William Keiter, Jr. passed away on July 1, 2020, in his adopted hometown of Yuba City, California.



Russ was born on November 17, 1933, to Russell and Ruth Keiter in Halifax Township, Pennsylvania. Raised on the family farm, Russ spoke of snowy winters, long walks to school, and chores like milking a herd of 20 cows by hand. He fondly remembered the taste of fresh-pressed apple cider, the aroma of homemade apple butter with sassafras cooking on the stove, and the delicious farm-raised pork that his family butchered each fall.



When Russ graduated from high school, he went to work for Harlan Martz driving a milk truck from farm to farm to pick up 80-pound canisters full of fresh milk. In August 1952, his life changed when he was listed as One-A for the military draft. Russ immediately volunteered to enlist in the United States Air Force rather than wait to be called up.



During his 25 year military career, Russ worked in the field of avionics. His work took him all over the world starting with training at Sheppard AFB, Texas. Several tours overseas included assignments in England, Japan, and Thailand.



Russ also served two tours of duty in Vietnam at Phu Cat AFB in the central highlands. It would be his second time to Vietnam as he served on temporary duty in Da Nang in support of the French Indochina War.



Another high stress deployment took him to McCoy AFB in Florida during the Cuban Missile Crisis. For his last assignment, Russ was stationed at Beale AFB with the 9th Reconnaissance Wing serving as the Superintendent of the automatic flight control shop for the SR-71 during a time when the "Blackbird" set new speed and altitude records that remain untouched today.



But all was not work in Russ's life. On some of his tours, he was able to engage in his two loves, travel and sightseeing. He saw Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin on the Las Vegas Strip outside Nellis AFB, Nevada; toured the Roman ruins of Leptis Magna and Sabbratha while working at Wheelus AFB, Libya; and stayed on a working sheep station in the Australian Outback while on leave between tours in Vietnam.



At the end of his career in 1977, Russ retired as a Master Sergeant. He settled outside Beale AFB in Yuba City. There he remained active in the local community, serving as his local homeowners association president for over 20 years.



His hobbies included playing a mean game of cribbage and cross-stitching the most highly detailed pieces in subjects aimed to please friends and family. His craftwork is displayed in homes across the United States as well as England, Canada, and Australia.



Whether we called him Buddy, Sam, or simply Russ, we will miss him dearly. He leaves behind his sisters, Jennie Romberger of Dalmatia, PA, and Esther Grun of Dallas, Texas; his brother, Eugene Keiter of Millersburg, PA; his good friend Ruby Rowley of Yuba City, CA; and his adopted family, Jim and Wendy Roberts of Vacaville, CA, and their daughters, Angie, Steph, and Kim.

