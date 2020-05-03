|
ALEWINE, Cecil Henry Mr. Cecil Henry Alewine, of Ranburne, Alabama, went home to be with the Lord on April 18, 2020 after a courageous battle with COVID-19. He was 84. Mr. Alewine was born April 6, 1936 to the late Lehman and Dorothy Alewine. He was retired from many years working in men's tailored suite manufacturing where he worked in various management positions. He also owned and managed Alewine Tires. Cecil loved being with his family and loved his church and raising cattle. He was also a member and Deacon of Mt View Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Iva Jean Alewine, his brother and sister-in-law, Edward and Margie Alewine and brother Gerald Alewine. Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Virginia Alewine; his daughter and son-in-law, Sue and Ron Menze; his daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Michael Jones; and his grandchildren, Jennifer Menze, Andrew Jones, Karen Kim and her husband John, Benjamin Jones and his wife Stephanie. He is also survived by his brother Pete Alewine and his sisters Linda Garner, Jane Welborn and Becky Merrill and their spouses. He was also more than an uncle to many special nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Memorial Day weekend or when it is safe to get together again.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 3, 2020