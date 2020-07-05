HAILEY, Dr. Chenault William Dr. Chenault William Hailey passed away July 1, 2020 at the age of 87. Born July 14, 1932 in Birmingham, AL, he was raised in Hartwell, GA. He earned a Bachelor's of Science in Chemistry from the University of Georgia in 1954 and earned an M.D. from the Medical College of Georgia in 1956. Dr. Hailey interned at Grady Memorial Hospital and served a medical residency at Charity Hospital in New Orleans, LA. He was certified by the American Board of Dermatology in 1961. Following residency, he moved to Atlanta and established his medical practice, formerly Hailey, Brody, Casey & Wray, now called Atlanta Dermatology. Dr. Hailey had a long-distinguished career serving patients in the Atlanta community. He was Clinical Instructor of Medicine and Clinical Assistant Professor of Dermatology at Emory School of Medicine. Dr. Hailey served as President, Georgia Society of Dermatologists (1975), President, Atlanta Dermatological Association (1978), President, Southern Medical Association, Dermatology Section (1978), President Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine Alumni Society (1984-1990) and President, Medical College of Georgia Foundation, Inc (1987-1990). He served on the Medical College of Georgia Presidential Search Committee in 1983 and was a board member of the Georgia Composite Board of Medical Examiners from 1997-1999. He was a member of numerous professional societies and was actively involved in the Rotary Club of Atlanta. He was a life-long member of Northside United Methodist Church. An avid Bulldog fan, Dr. Hailey was a member of the Grid Iron Club and the University of Georgia Presidents Club. He was a member of Chi Phi Fraternity, the Nine O'Clocks, Piedmont Driving Club and Capital City Club. Dr. Hailey loved to travel and enjoyed golf, sailing and snow skiing with family and friends. Dr. Hailey is survived by his wife, Elaine Holliday Hailey, his sons, Julian Strickland Hailey (Holly House Hailey), Rankin Cabell Hailey (Amanda White Hailey), daughter-in-law, Lauren Lane Hailey, his grandchildren, Julian Reed Hailey, Porter Strickland Hailey, Claire Ann Hailey, Mary McKeithen Hailey, Kathryn Cabell Hailey, Chenault William Hailey, II and Holland Lane Hailey. He was pre-deceased by his wife, Mary Louise Strickland Hailey and his son William Chenault Hailey. A private memorial service is planned for family members. A celebration of life will be held at a later time and date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the University of Georgia at www.give.uga.edu
and the Medical College of Georgia Foundation at www.mcgfoundation.org
.