Constance Curry

CURRY, Constance Winifred Connie Curry, activist, author, and historian, died with her sister Ann Curry by her side on June 20, 2020. She was 86. Connie's life's work represented a desire that every human being would come to know their Silver Rights. The daughter of Irish immigrants, she was a warrior for social justice across the country. Connie attended Agnes Scott College, where she graduated summa cum laude and a member of the Phi Beta Kappa Society. A Fulbright Scholar, she authored and collaborated on several books including Deep in our Hearts and Silver Rights, for which she won the Lillian Smith Book Award. Her home in Midtown attracted dignitaries, legislators, novelists, historians, friends of the civil rights movement, the curious and, across the last 40 years, hundreds of cats. Connie was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Hazle Curry, her sister Eileen Curry and her stepbrother, Philip Holloway. She is survived by her sister Ann Curry (Enoch Hendry), and her nephews, Coran Hendry and Walker Hendry (Sara Jane Fogarty), her stepbrothers, Ian Holloway (Debbie) and William Holloway, and many cousins in Canada and the UK. The family wishes to thank these persons for their gentle loving care and support to Connie and her family: Dr. Camille Vaughan, Michelle Allen, LCSW, Stephanie Sudden, caregiver and friend, Loren and Susan Williams at "The House of Zen" in Decatur, and neighbors on Myrtle Street in Atlanta. A Celebration of Life is planned for a future date. Please visit www.constancecurry.com to share memories, photos and tributes. To honor Connie's legacy, contributions can be made to the Southern Center for Human Rights: www.schr.org/donate/ or SNCC Legacy Project: www.sncclegacyproject.org/support.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 24, 2020.