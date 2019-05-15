HARDIE, III, Eben Lover of Life; Lover of Family; Lover of Competition; Friend to All Eben was born on August 26, 1958 and passed away peacefully yet unexpectedly on May 12, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Mimi Bondurant Hardie, daughters, Sarah Hardie Johnson (Elliott) and Kacy Hardie Howard (Harris), mother Sarah Allen Freeman (Richard), siblings Marion Hardie Mathes, Scott Davis Hardie (Jennifer), Christopher Sanders Hardie (Darlene), Lydia Hardie Belfield (Gary) and countless nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his father Eben Hardie, Jr. He was a graduate of the Isidore Newman School and the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania, where he played both varsity tennis and squash. He had a distinguished career in commercial real estate and owned a successful business, Hardie Real Estate Group. Whether on the golf course, tennis court or the squash court, Eben excelled. He was a past president of the US Squash, SESRA, the Georgia Tennis Foundation and the Georgia Soccer Development Foundation. He was a member of the Piedmont Driving Club, Ansley Golf Club, the New Orleans Lawn Tennis Club, the Jesters Club and the Royal Dornoch Golf Club in Scotland. He was also a member of several New Orleans Carnival clubs, was on the board of the Preservation Hall Jazz Foundation, and adored the New Orleans Saints with all his heart. Eben was a kind and generous man. He was the life of the party, a hilarious joke teller and lit up every room. He was a coach and mentor to many, whether it was in sport or someone just starting their career. He gave his wife the best life she could ever have hoped for and his daughters were his pride and joy. He will be dearly missed by the many who knew and loved him. The memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta on Wednesday May 15 at 4:00 pm. The family will receive friends before the service from 2:00 pm to 3:45 pm at the church. After the service, the family invites friends for an informal reception at Sarah and Elliott's house in Springlake. Interment will be in New Orleans at Metairie Cemetery on Friday at 11:00 am graveside. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Preservation Hall Jazz Foundation, A+ Squash, the Georgia Soccer Foundation or the Georgia Tennis Foundation. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 15, 2019