LUCY, Dr. Edward On June 18th, Dr. Edward Christopher Lucy of Stone Mountain, GA passed away at age 82. Edward was born to Edward and Mary (Reagan) of Endicott, NY in 1936. Edward proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1957 to 1960. He received his doctorate from The Ohio State University in 1970. He was a Science Education professor at Georgia State University for over 30 years. He married Joanne (Jody) Peterson in 1965 and raised 2 children, Brian and Nicole. Edward loved to travel and enjoyed sharing meals with family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Kay Lofton, and his niece Ann Guinta. He is survived by wife, Jody, son Brian (wife Virginia) and their children Aleksander and Maggie, daughter Nicole (husband Bob) Faudree, sister Conny (husband David) McNamara, half-sisters Debby Lucy-Gagnon and Sister Alicia Lucy, niece Karla (wife Kim) Finnegan, and nephew Michael Bushaw. A wake will be held in August. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please make a contribution to the MDS Foundation. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 19, 2019