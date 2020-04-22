Resources
Kenneth Saunders III Obituary
Kenneth Saunders III, a tireless advocate for southern DeKalb County, died Saturday from complications of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, his family said. He was 43

At the time of his death, he was a member of DeKalb's zoning board of appeals.

Previously, he had served a number of community roles, including as a vice president of the Hidden Hills Civic Association, president of the South DeKalb Improvement Association and a member of DeKalb County's citizen advisory council.

Read more about Kenneth Saunders III on ajc.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 22, 2020
