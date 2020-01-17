|
Karen Stewart
Phoenix - It is with love and gratitude that we announce Karen's passing on January 11, 2020. Karen was a native Arizonan, daughter of Ruth and Arthur. She is survived by siblings Sharron (Ray), Michael, Leonard (Avis) and Victoria; her beloved sons Thomas (Bobbie), Michael (Tracey), and Mark (Marie); several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served many years in the Primary where her love of children was magnified. Our family's heartfelt thanks goes out to all who loved her and shared her life's journey. She was an amazing woman who raised amazing kids - her own, as well as hundreds of children through her daycare business. She was the Kool-Aid mom on the block, our best and loudest cheerleader, and a force to reckon with. Viewing is at 10:00am, with services at 11:00am, on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1835 E Missouri Ave, Phoenix. Interment will follow at 12:30pm at Greenwood Memory Lawn Cemetery, 2300 W Van Buren St, Phoenix. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Arizona Children's Association, 3636 N Central Ave, Ste 200, Phoenix, AZ 85012. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020