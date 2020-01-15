Resources
More Obituaries for Omer Reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Omer K. Reed D.D.S.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Omer K. Reed D.D.S. Obituary
Omer K. Reed, D.D.S

1932 - 2020

It is with great sadness, (and joy), that my dad Omer has joined the ranks of HEAVEN, greeted by his parents along with his children, Karl, Kelly, Kevin and Kirsten and grandson Kristoffer and many other family and friends. I could no more put into words on this paper all about my dad. If you know him - you know his greatness. He will wait for my mom, Marci, his sister Naomi, his grandchildren, Kori, Kyle, Kasey, Katy , Kirsten and Kaylin, his daughter in law, Ginny and me , Kary. He is restless in peace up there I'm sure, it's a busy place up there now.

Save the date to celebrate his amazing life with us ~ February 29, 2020 at 11:00 am at La Casa De Cristo Lutheran Church.

Please no flowers or food ~ donate to Hospice of the Valley, http://www.hov.org, or the church, www.lacasadecristo.com. in my dad's name.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 15 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Omer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -