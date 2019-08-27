|
|
Paul Richard Ridenour, Jr.
Phoenix - Paul Richard Ridenour, Jr., age 69, passed away on August 21, 2019. He was born in South Bend, IN in 1950 to Paul and Mary Ridenour, and married Betty Ridenour in 1973. They shared 45 years of marriage as they created a loving family of children and grandchildren. Paul is survived by his wife, Betty Ridenour, his children, Kathryn Mahoney and husband Brandon, Andrew Ridenour, Sarah Larson and her husband Erik, and Angelina Ridenour; his granddaughters, Ashlyn, Abigail, and Kathryn; his grandsons, Ryan and John; his father, Paul Ridenour Sr., and his brother, Philip Ridenour and his wife Marge. He was predeceased by his mother, Mary Ridenour.
Paul was enlisted in the US Navy and served proudly in the Vietnam War. He graduated with a Masters of Business from Indiana University. Paul was a proud employee at the Boeing Corporation and spent his entire career in aerospace.
Paul was a member of St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church in Chandler, Arizona where the family lived for 24 years. He enjoyed watching AZ Coyotes hockey and was often found cheering from red line. Paul listened to a variety of music, and played the piano and accordion. He was a quiet man, and guided his family and friends by example. Paul will be remembered for his tireless work ethic, his willingness to help others, and his dedication to his family. He encouraged those close to him to find their own path and supported from the sidelines.
A Memorial Mass will be held for Paul on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 2 pm at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 3450 W Ray Road, Chandler, Arizona, 85226.
Memorial donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, Arizona, 85014.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 27, 2019