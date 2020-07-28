JOSE ALFREDO PINALES

July 28, 1957 - July 15, 2020

Jose Alfredo Pinales passed away suddenly after a short illness. He was a devoted son, brother, father, grandfather, and friend.

Jose was born the middle child out of 8 children in Bakersfield, California to Magdalena Ortiz and Santiago Pinales.

Jose attended Our Lady of Guadalupe School and graduated from Bakersfield High School, where he played football. As a Driller, he received the Don Harrison Athletic Director award, the SYL All American award, and the All City High School All American Award.

For the love of his family, Jose dedicated himself at the age of 14 to the support of his mother and siblings. This led him to achieve management positions at Denny's, International House of Pancakes, and Sambos restaurants. He became a Meat Manager at Alpha Beta, Foods Co. and Winco Foods, where he ended his 30+ years career. He was set to retire at the end of July. His love of vintage trucks started at a young age which led him to purchase a 1950 Chevy truck which he named "Freddys Green Chili". He loved cruising and listening to music. His last purchase was a 1966 Chevy truck that he started working on before he suddenly passed. His sons will continue his legacy by restoring it. Jose had a passion for making old things new again. His creativity had no bounds, especially when it came to landscaping. Jose was a genuine man and had a kind soul. He was always willing to lend a helping hand.

Jose had a love for Jehovah and in 1979 this compelled him to dedicate his life as a Jehovah's Witness. Jose firmly believed that this death is not the end, only temporary. He believed that when a person passes away, they are only asleep, awaiting to be awaken in a paradise here on earth (John 5:28; Revelation 21:4).

Jose is preceded in death by his brother Jimmy and Beto Pinales. Jose will be lovingly remembered by his mother, Magdalena Ortiz, daughter Melissa Williams, and sons Richard Pruitt (Maggie) and Michael Pinales, sisters, Esther (Memo), Lisa, Estella (Tim), brothers, Raymond (Melinda), and Valentino (Rose). He also leaves behind to cherish his memory, his girlfriend, Bertha Ellis, his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Greenlawn Southwest Memorial Park, on Saturday, August 1st at 2pm.