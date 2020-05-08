Or Copy this URL to Share

Chrystelle Trump Bond, Professor Emeritus of Dance at Goucher College, and founding chair of the Dance Program, died peacefully in her sleep, at the age of 82 on Wednesday May 6, 2020.



A private entombment will be held. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136



