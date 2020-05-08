Chrystelle T. Bond
Chrystelle Trump Bond, Professor Emeritus of Dance at Goucher College, and founding chair of the Dance Program, died peacefully in her sleep, at the age of 82 on Wednesday May 6, 2020.

A private entombment will be held. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 8, 2020.
May 8, 2020
As a little girl, I grew up seeing Aunt Chrystelle as the life of the party. She always invited us to watch The Nutcracker at Goucher, some of my fondest memories. She is greatly loved and missed.
Joclyn
Family
May 8, 2020
A mentor, a friend, a role model for dance education at its best, a brilliant historian and archivist for dance, a true heroine. Will be dearly missed.
Suzie
Friend
May 7, 2020
cannot say enough about Mrs. Bond. Danced with her, taught with her, fought with her, got my PhD because of her. She was a huge part of my life. May not have stayed in touch lately, but will never forget the Bondelasaurus (said most lovingly). Shes with Tim now.
Susan
Student
