John Macsherry

John Hillen Macsherry died of complications from cancer Monday, October 26, 2020 at The Blakehurst Retirement Community. His survivors include his wife of 68 years, Frances Shehan Macsherry; Five children; John H. Macsherry, Jr., and Patricia M. Pontier of Baltimore, and Daniel S. Macsherry of Raleigh, North Carolina; and Elizabeth M. Moag of Baltimore; and Meredith M. Patten of Columbia, South Carolina; a sister, Emily M. Belt of Amhurst, MA; 19 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. A daughter, Mary Frances Macsherry died in November of 2019. Due to Covid 19 there will be a private memorial mass for immediate family. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the ARC of Baltimore 7215 York Rd. Baltimore, MD, 21212.

