Julian was born in Minnesota but grew up in Kelso, WA where he graduated from Kelso High School in 1959. He moved to Bellingham to attend Western Washington University and remained in Bellingham until his passing. He graduated from WWU in 1964, and began his career in Elementary Education. He bounced around fo a few different opportunities until he landed at Nooksack Elementary where he remained until his retirement in 1996. He loved teaching and his students loved him. Over the years he has provided small scholarships and aid to many of his past students and friends.He also sponsored many children through Plan International for the last 30 years. Julian was an avid reader and always had a book suggestion for all who were interested. He also in earlier years loved to bowl and was very good at it falling one frame short of a 300 in a tournament. He also loved playing Bridge and did so consistently up till his last few months.Julian is survived by five brothers and sisters, two brothers in law, one sister in law, several nieces and nephews, as well as great nieces and nephews, dear neighbors on Lynn Street, several close friends, many of whom work at the Hagen's grocery store and his special family of Billie Anderson and children. If you wish to make a donation in Julian's name, please donate to Peace Health Hospice Care.



