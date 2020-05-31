Kathleen Whitney (née Parcher) passed away on May 20th after a short fight with pancreatic cancer. Kathy was born May 10th, 1963 in Bellingham, WA to parents DeLancy Stump and Mary Parcher of Lynden. Kathy grew up surrounded by her brothers Tim, Tommy, and Danny; she was a track star and horse enthusiast with a well-developed taste for being in the know. She graduated Lynden High School in 1981, settling in Anacortes to raise her daughters Janice, Jillian, and Jenna alongside a string of naughty cocker spaniels. Kathy turned her love of sports into becoming an avid Anacortes Seahawks fan though she cheered for Lynden when they were the opposing team. After her daughters started swimming she became a revered swim official. Kathy was also a quilter, giving them as laborious gifts of affection. She always said her greatest point of pride was being a mom, so heres some of her advice: Read with your kids at least 30 minutes a day. Dogs love being talked to in a baby voice. Put on a coat, youre making me cold. Travel anywhere you can. Do things to make other peoples hearts feel warm.



