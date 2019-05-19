Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melvin Gordon Davidson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Melvin Gordon Davidson sailed away on May 12, 2019. He was born April 7, 1938 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, son of Gordon Winifred Davidson. He is survived by his wife Barbara, their son Iain, daughter Diana and his brother Larry. Mel is also survived by Iain’s family: Megg Pedlow, her daughters Jessica (Felipe Trevino), Maddie, and Hannah; by Diana’s family: Celestina Davidson and Spencer Sumpter (their father Michael Sumpter); and brother Larry’s family: Beverly Dekker-Davidson, Seana and Michael. Mel leaves behind many other family members, as well as ‘almost’ family and friends. Mel graduated from Whitman College in 1960 and earned his PhD in Theoretical Nuclear Physics from Rensselear Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York in 1964. He was at the Australian National University, Canberra, Australia from 1964 to 1967 and then at Western Washington University until 2001 as Physics Professor and as Computer Center Director. Mel enjoyed family and friends, sailing, cars, hiking, camping, soccer, skiing, Scottish country dancing, playing the banjo, fiddle, and bagpipes, walking and supporting community efforts wherever he lived. Mel fought Idiopathic Interstitial Lung Disease for over 6 years. Many thanks to the medical professionals, especially to the Palliative Care Team and the Hospice Team and to so many other people that helped Mel to enjoy much in his final months and to maintain his playful sense of humor. It is a pretty good bet that he either took an old Ford truck or a Porsche on his last run away from life, then boarded a sailboat and sailed away. We miss him. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to a non-profit of your choice. An informal celebration of his life will be Thursday, June 20th, 5 pm at Bellingham Cruise Terminal (355 Harris Avenue, Fairhaven, WA). Please visit Mel’s extended obituary and photos at

