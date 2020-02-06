|
Dr. Irene Dabrowski, 67, of Staten Island, New York died on January 9, 2020. She was the daughter of William and Stacia Dabrowski of 2 Cross Street in Adams, Mass.
Dr. Irene Dabrowski was the Associate Professor of Sociology at St. John's University, Staten Island Campus, in New York, where she served as Chair of Division of Social Sciences for 10 years. Dr. Irene had taught for 39 years at St. John's University. She had published numerous journal articles and had made conference presentations in the areas of Sociology, Women Studies, the Sociology of health and illness as well as the Sociology of Education and Futurology.
She is proceeded in death by William and Stacia Dabrowski. She is survived by her brother, Edwin Dabrowski and sister-in-law Teresa Dabrowski of Littlefield, Texas. A niece; Stephanie Irene Dabrowski of Earth, Texas. As well as two great nieces; Ellinie Irene Dabrowski and Eileen Alysse Garcia both of Earth, Texas.
Dr. Irene Dabrowski obtained many great accomplishments throughout her whole life. She loved to learn and teach, gardening and traveling were here favorite among the many things she enjoyed. She will leave a lasting mark on the many lives she has taught. She will always be remembered as a loving sister, Aunt to her family and a remarkable professor and colleague to many others.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 6, 2020