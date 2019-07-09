CHURCHILL, George Richards "Rick" Jr. Age 74, passed away at home on July 3, 2019. He was born on September 9, 1944, to George and Charlotte Churchill of Cohasset, MA, where he grew up sailing to Minot's light. He graduated from Wesleyan University with a degree in economics in 1966. He served in the Navy during Vietnam and then embarked on long career as a trust officer at various Boston banks, where he became a trusted friend and family fixture to many of his clients.



Most recently, Rick split his time between his beloved little stone house in Charlestown, MA and his rural retreat in Danville, VT, enjoying city and country alike.



Rick was a warm and generous man who was kind in spirit. Quick in wit and a voracious reader, he stayed healthy, knit sweaters for his children, created magical rugs for his grandchildren, and braided many rugs. He supported community and church missions in Boston and Danville and on occasion could be found overbidding at charity auctions. Together with his husband, family, and friends he created many special routines and traditions, and will be remembered for loving those around him with a special steadfast loyalty.



He is survived by husband, Frederick Blair, and by children, Elizabeth Churchill and Ted Fields of Arlington MA, George and Deirdre Churchill of Elmhurst, IL and Jonathan and Amy Churchill of Acton, MA, by his stepchildren Michael and Melissa Blair of Middleton, Brian and Bobbie-Jo Blair of Nahant, and Timothy Blair of Boston, MA, by sister, Cynthia Kelly of Washington D.C., and by grandchildren, Ethan, Elliott, Julian, Maeve, Leo, Tynan, Charlotte, Reed, Michael, Emily, Henry, and Freddie.



An informal service to honor Rick's life will take place at Old South Church in Boston on Wednesday, July 17th, at 12 PM. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center, online or via the MGH Development Office, or to a . Published in The Boston Globe on July 10, 2019