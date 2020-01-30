|
MOSS, Jane R. Lifetime of Family and Community Service Jane R. Moss was born in Boston, Massachusetts in May of 1942. She passed away on January 30, 2020. A resident of the Back Bay, Jane committed her life to service, supporting family, friends and her community with daily acts of love. Jane was born to two dynamic individuals. Her entrepreneurial mother Fay Rotenberg was the founder of the Newbury Street League, and her father Harold Rotenberg was an American Impressionist painter driven by faith and curiosity. Jane grew up in Brookline, Massachusetts on Heath Street, and was known for her independence and irreverence, as well as her fierce protection of her sister Judi and brother Jon. The family spent their summers in Rockport, Massachusetts, where Judi, Jon and Jane had a store, "The Motif" during the 1970's and 1980's. When she moved to Newbury Street in 1985 Jane became a legend, known and beloved by so many: local merchants, salon owners and stylists, ambitious and talented restauranteurs, and fellow residents. Some people called her the Grace Kelly of the Back Bay for her signature silk scarf, tied classically under her chin to protect her perfectly coiffed hair from an errant breeze. Always impeccably dressed from head to toe, Jane had an intuitive sense of style and fashion. Jane's work in the world varied, but always revolved around her love of meeting and connecting with people. She was also a property owner on Newbury and Boylston Streets. Jane relished the opportunity to contribute to organizations where she could make an impact. She served on the Dana Farber Cancer Institute Friends Board, and also volunteered in the infusion room at the Farber for 14 years — making lifelong friends and connections with patients and their families. Jane was also involved with New England Baptist Hospital, as well as the Brookline Park and Recreation Committee, and most recently, as a commissioner of the Back Bay Architectural Commission. Perhaps Jane's greatest pleasure though, and the evidence of her lasting impact, was the time she invested in her relationships with her great-nieces and nephew. Jane dedicated every Tuesday for fifteen years to attending to the needs of Rebecca, Hannah and Esmé. In this way her social circle grew to include so many young families and school teachers, whom to this day speak of Jane with affection and joy. In recent years, she returned to Rockport so she could pass the days surrounded by Richie, Madeline and Eloise — rising early with them, sharing Brother's donuts and drinking Bean and Leaf coffee before they left for camp. Most recently, Jane took absolute joy in the arrival of Fay and Jonathan's daughter, and savored every photo of Willa, appreciating the ways she was growing and discovering the world. She was also the greatest of puppy aunts, offering treats to Moxie, Rocky and Freddie at any chance. Jane will be forever missed by her family, who will strive to honor her legacy of devotion and kindness. She is survived by her siblings Judi Rotenberg, Ross Zuker, and Jon Rotenberg and their spouses, Edward Zuker and Bonnie Rotenberg. She was a world-class aunt to Abigail, Alison, Franklin, Fay and Lee and to their partners, Mark, Ian, Rachel, Jonathan and Zach; great-aunt of Rebecca Hannah, Esmé, Richard, Madeline, Eloise and Willa, and a loving dog aunt to Freddie, Rocky and Moxie. Service at Temple Israel, 477 Longwood Ave., Boston, MA (parking on the Riverway) on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 1:30 pm. Following interment at Temple Israel Cemetery, 492 North Ave., Wakefield, MA, memorial observance will be held at the home of Abigail and Mark Goodman on Saturday, 6-9 pm and Sunday, 11 am – 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Boston Community Pediatrics, c/o Dr. Robyn Riseberg, 56 Beverly Rd., Wellesley, MA 02481.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 31, 2020