|
|
FLYNN, John M. "Jack" Age 85, of Pembroke, formerly of North Quincy, and a retired supervisor for the Boston Edison passed away April 12, 2020 at South Shore Hospital from Covid-19. Jack was born and raised in South Boston and graduated from South Boston High School. He was a U.S. Navy veteran who served during the Korean War. He loved playing golf, and he and Terry spent winter months in Naples, Florida, where he enjoyed golfing with his friends from South Boston. Jack also enjoyed spending time with his family, watching his grandchildren play sports, and gardening. Son of the late Patrick and Catherine Flynn. Beloved husband of 61 years to Theresa "Terry" (McCormack) Flynn. Loving father of Maureen Lynch and her husband, Dr. Timothy Lynch of Kingston, Kathleen Weiler of Hanson, Bryan Flynn and his fiancee, Kimberly Small, of Pembroke, and John Flynn and his wife, Kristine, of Abington. Brother of Ruth Flynn of Quincy, Patricia Kiely of Weymouth, and the late Catherine Doucette, William Flynn, and Paul Flynn. Papa to Timothy, Meaghan, Stephen, Nicole, Allison, Holly, Christopher, Casey, Cally, Matthew, Lauren and Katelyn. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Jack's Life will be held at a later date. Normally, the Funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with John's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 15, 2020