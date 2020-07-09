Home

1929 - 2020
ABEL, Marilyn Marilyn Abel Founder of Special Needs Arts Programs Marilyn Abel of Lexington passed away peacefully on July 6, just before her 91st birthday, with her loving family by her side. Marilyn was a talented musician who shared her musicality with the world. She was a piano teacher and a classical singer. She taught music to young children for years in her Musical Mondays classes in Lexington. Mariyn received her M.ED. from Lesley College in Music Therapy later in life. Most notably, with her close friend Judy Goldner in 1981 she co-founded the Special Needs Arts Program (SNAP), a non-profit in Lexington that has created choruses and art programs for adults and teens with special needs. It is still thriving today. Marilyn is survived by her adoring daughter, Deborah Abel; her devoted son-in-law, Lee Perlman; beloved grandson, Caleb Perlman; her deeply loved sister, Harriet Abel; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. There will be a zoom celebration of her life. If you'd like details, please email [email protected] To honor Marilyn, you can make a contribution to the Special Needs Arts Fund (and you can also find out more about the wonderful organization she co-founded): http://www.snaparts.org/

Published in The Boston Globe on July 10, 2020
