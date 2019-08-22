Home

PHILIP EMERALD MCCURDY


1935 - 2019
McCURDY, Philip Emerald Educator and Artist Philip Emerald McCurdy "Pem" died after a long illness on August 20, 2019 in Kennebunk, Maine. He was born in Boston, MA on March 5, 1935. He graduated from Wellesley High School in 1952. He received an A.B., cum laude, from Harvard College in 1956 and a Master of Arts in Teaching from Harvard Graduate School of Education in 1957. Pem was a lifelong educator in private and public schools and for a drug rehabilitation program. In retirement in Ogunquit, he became a full-time representational acrylic painter. Pem leaves his wife, Marla, his daughters, Lisa Christensen and Kristina Keleher, his son-in-law, Joseph Keleher and three grandchildren, Hannah Christensen, Matthew Keleher, and Andrew Keleher. A private memorial will be held at a later date.

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2019
