Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT CUMINGS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT E. CUMINGS


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT E. CUMINGS Obituary
CUMINGS, Robert E. Born June 1, 1934, in Boston, Massachusetts, and died in hospice care in Cambridge, Massachusetts, June 21, 2020.

He died peacefully with three of his sons and his wife of 65 years, Carolyn, by his side. Bob is survived by four sons, Robert Jr., Steven, Thomas, and Gregory; and grandchildren, Chelsea and Shane.

Robert the youngest of three children born to the late Paul and Laura Cumings of Wellesley Hills and West Falmouth, MA. A graduate of Noble & Greenough School, class of '52, Bob attended Yale University and later served in the USMC before graduating from Boston University in 1959, where he captained the successful basketball team that reached the Elite Eight in the NCAA championships. Bob was selected by the Boston Celtics in the sixth round (48th pick overall) of 1959 NBA draft. An avid sailor and accomplished tennis player, Bob had the opportunity to play against such greats as Vic Seixas, Ken Rosewall and Roy Emerson. Bob's professional career included being director of the BU Alumni Assoc. and president of the Greater Boston Convention & Tourist Bureau from 1975 to 1990. In later years, Bob and his wife, Carolyn, owned and operated the New England Brass and Tool Company. Bob's voluntary service included being president of the International Association of Convention & Visitor Bureaus (IACVB), The president of the Freedom Trail Foundation and President of Sail Boston, 1992. Bob and Carolyn have been residents of Winchester for over 50 years.

Per his request, he will be cremated. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . An online memorial service will be held at a later time. For more information about the service, please send an email message to [email protected]
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -