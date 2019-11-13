Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nicholas Daniel Manukas. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nicholas Daniel Manukas Nicholas Daniel Manukas, 79, passed away in Bradenton, Florida on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Born in Trenton, NJ to the late Daniel and Eleftheria Manukas on May 5, 1940, Nick attended Hamilton High School, graduating in 1957. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard and Coast Guard Reserves. Nick is survived by his wife of 56 years, Judith Mary Manukas. He will be missed by his daughter, Georgia Manukas, son, Nicholas Manukas, son-in-law, Walter Kukowski, daughter-inlaw, Laurie Manukas and granddaughter, Zoe Kukowski. He is survived by his brother, Gus Manukas (and Linda) of Florence, NJ and numerous nephews and nieces. Nick will be fondly remembered for his unique sense of humor and loving personality. Nick was the owner/broker of The Bayberry Agency and a realtor for more than 30 years. He was a resident of Trenton and Harvey Cedars, NJ, as well as Bradenton, FL. He loved fishing, boating, antique autos, decoy ducks, motorcycles and spending time with his family. He will be missed by his family and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 14th, 2019 at 9:00AM until 10:00AM with the Funeral Service immediately following at St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, 7671 N. Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota, FL. Burial will be in Manasota Memorial Park. Flowers are welcome or memorial donations may be made to The Pennington School, 112 West Delaware Ave., Pennington, NJ 08534 or St. Jude's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For more information go to

Nicholas Daniel Manukas Nicholas Daniel Manukas, 79, passed away in Bradenton, Florida on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Born in Trenton, NJ to the late Daniel and Eleftheria Manukas on May 5, 1940, Nick attended Hamilton High School, graduating in 1957. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard and Coast Guard Reserves. Nick is survived by his wife of 56 years, Judith Mary Manukas. He will be missed by his daughter, Georgia Manukas, son, Nicholas Manukas, son-in-law, Walter Kukowski, daughter-inlaw, Laurie Manukas and granddaughter, Zoe Kukowski. He is survived by his brother, Gus Manukas (and Linda) of Florence, NJ and numerous nephews and nieces. Nick will be fondly remembered for his unique sense of humor and loving personality. Nick was the owner/broker of The Bayberry Agency and a realtor for more than 30 years. He was a resident of Trenton and Harvey Cedars, NJ, as well as Bradenton, FL. He loved fishing, boating, antique autos, decoy ducks, motorcycles and spending time with his family. He will be missed by his family and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 14th, 2019 at 9:00AM until 10:00AM with the Funeral Service immediately following at St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, 7671 N. Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota, FL. Burial will be in Manasota Memorial Park. Flowers are welcome or memorial donations may be made to The Pennington School, 112 West Delaware Ave., Pennington, NJ 08534 or St. Jude's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For more information go to www.toalebrothers.com Published in The Bradenton Herald on Nov. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close