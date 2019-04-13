Steven Rechtsteiner, 73, passed peacefully Saturday, April 6th after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia; Brother: Mark (Eileen); Sisters: Sandra (Walt) and Carole (Ed). Also survived by 2 sons, a daughter, and 2 stepsons. His extended family includes grandsons, nephews, nieces, great nephews, great niece and many friends and associates. Memorial Mass was held on, Thursday, April 11 at Sts. Peter and Paul Church. Celebration of Life at 11:30, Tuesday, April 16th at Country Village Clubhouse. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Blake Medical Center Auxiliary Scholarship Fund; 2020 59th St W; Bradenton, FL 34209. Services under the care of Shannon Funeral Homes. Condolences can be made online at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 13, 2019