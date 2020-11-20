1/1
Keith O. Kofford
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Keith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Keith O. Kofford

Corpus Christi - Keith O. Kofford, 98, of Corpus Christi, Texas, passed away November 15, 2020

He was born in Bingham, Utah on June 26, 1922. Keith graduated from Millard County High School. He was married to Sylvia Kiening on March 23, 1946. Keith had a career as a Pipefitter. He was a member of United Association Steamfitters Local 211 and had a passion for fishing.

Keith was preceded in death by son, Bryan Keith Kofford and all of his siblings.

He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Kofford and daughter, Julie Kofford.

A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved