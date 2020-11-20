Keith O. Kofford



Corpus Christi - Keith O. Kofford, 98, of Corpus Christi, Texas, passed away November 15, 2020



He was born in Bingham, Utah on June 26, 1922. Keith graduated from Millard County High School. He was married to Sylvia Kiening on March 23, 1946. Keith had a career as a Pipefitter. He was a member of United Association Steamfitters Local 211 and had a passion for fishing.



Keith was preceded in death by son, Bryan Keith Kofford and all of his siblings.



He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Kofford and daughter, Julie Kofford.



A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery.









