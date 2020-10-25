Jacqueline (Jaci) E. Wilbanks, Ph.D.



age 81 of Green passed away September 29, 2020 after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was born in Canton on April 16, 1939 to the late Howard Dillon and Delores (Marks) Dillon. Jaci taught in the Canton City School System at Gibbs Elementary, Crenshaw Jr. High, and McKinley Sr. High School for 30 years. She earned her Bachelor and Masters Degrees from Kent State University and a Doctorate in Education from The University of Akron. After retiring from Canton City Schools she became Certification/Li censure Coordinator for the Office of Student Services at The University of Akron, College of Education.



In addition to her parents, Jaci was preceded in death by her husband Damon Barry Wilbanks. She is survived by her longtime friend and caregiver, Susan Hughes, sons Bret (New Mexico) and Brad (Iowa), granddaughter Deanna (Mark) Keenan, and other grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



At Jaci's request she was cremated and there will be no services. A celebration of her life will be held at a future time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jaci's name may be made to Rose's Rescue, P.O. Box 33, Rootstown, OH 44272.



