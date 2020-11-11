James R. "Butch" Moder, Jr.
63, of Brewster, Ohio, is resting peacefully in the arms of Jesus after a courageous battle with cancer. He passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Butch was born on January 19, 1957 in Massillon, Ohio, and was the son of James R. and Shirley Moder. He lived in Brewster his entire life and was known for his generous spirit, positive outlook on life, and his jovial "What's the good word!" He found enjoyment playing a round of golf with his buddies and volunteering at the Salvation Army in Massillon, helping with the Thanksgiving meal.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Shirley Moder; and his younger brother, John "Red" Moder. He is survived by his sister, Bonnie J. (Ralph) Cale of Massillon; nephews: James, Jared, Jesse, Lucien and Isaac Cale, Brandon Moder; and special cousin, Carole Spriggs. He also had a very close circle of friends that was there to help him throughout this journey. He retired from Nickles Bakery in January, 2019 after 28 years of service. He counted his coworkers there as family too. The family would like to extend its heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Mitchell Haut and staff, as well as the ICU staff at Aultman Hospital.
It was Butch's wish to be cremated, and there will be no services. Interment will be made at a later date in Welty Cemetery at the convenience of his family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Massillon Salvation Army, 315 6th St. NE, Massillon, Ohio 44646. Condolences may be sent to Bonnie Cale, 4471 Pigeon Run Rd. SW, Massillon, Oh 44647. Friends and family may also sign the guest book at: www.lantzerfuneralhome.com
