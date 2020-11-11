1/1
JAMES R. BUTCH MODER Jr.
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James R. "Butch" Moder, Jr.

63, of Brewster, Ohio, is resting peacefully in the arms of Jesus after a courageous battle with cancer. He passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Butch was born on January 19, 1957 in Massillon, Ohio, and was the son of James R. and Shirley Moder. He lived in Brewster his entire life and was known for his generous spirit, positive outlook on life, and his jovial "What's the good word!" He found enjoyment playing a round of golf with his buddies and volunteering at the Salvation Army in Massillon, helping with the Thanksgiving meal.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Shirley Moder; and his younger brother, John "Red" Moder. He is survived by his sister, Bonnie J. (Ralph) Cale of Massillon; nephews: James, Jared, Jesse, Lucien and Isaac Cale, Brandon Moder; and special cousin, Carole Spriggs. He also had a very close circle of friends that was there to help him throughout this journey. He retired from Nickles Bakery in January, 2019 after 28 years of service. He counted his coworkers there as family too. The family would like to extend its heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Mitchell Haut and staff, as well as the ICU staff at Aultman Hospital.

It was Butch's wish to be cremated, and there will be no services. Interment will be made at a later date in Welty Cemetery at the convenience of his family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Massillon Salvation Army, 315 6th St. NE, Massillon, Ohio 44646. Condolences may be sent to Bonnie Cale, 4471 Pigeon Run Rd. SW, Massillon, Oh 44647. Friends and family may also sign the guest book at: www.lantzerfuneralhome.com

Lantzer, 330 756 2121

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lantzer Funeral Home
230 2Nd Ave Se
Beach City, OH 44608
(330) 756-2121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lantzer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved