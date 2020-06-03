Douglas V. Myers, 71, of Gettysburg, PA, died Monday, June 1, 2020, at Transitions Healthcare in Gettysburg after a brief illness. He was the son of the late Vernon C. Myers and Marie (Wilson) Myers. In his early days, he was a sports writer for the Carroll County Times. Although his career was cut short by a chronic illness, he lived his life-long dream of interviewing his hero Brooks Robinson. Doug volunteered for the Thurmont Little League and was a member of the Church of the Brethren. His love and knowledge of sports was unsurpassed. He spent many hours watching and reading about sports. He was a champion of upholding family traditions and loved playing cards with family and friends. He is survived by brothers Bruce A. Myers (M.J.) of Little River, SC and Brian Myers of Pittsburgh; and a sister Olivia Myers of Thurmont. Also survived by 2 nieces and 2 nephews and many friends at Interfaith Housing in Gettysburg. Private graveside services will be held at Meadow Branch Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his memory to Interfaith Housing in Gettysburg, Thurmont Little League or the Gettysburg Food Program. Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.



