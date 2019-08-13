Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louis Bricca. View Sign Service Information Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. John Westminster Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. John Westminster Send Flowers Obituary

Louis C. (Lou) Bricca peacefully passed away on Sunday, August 11th at home with his family in New Windsor, MD, two days after celebrating his 77th birthday. Born August 9, 1942 in Gallitzin, PA to the late Agnes and William Bricca, he is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 55 years Dolores A. (Kowalczyk) Bricca; his daughter Andrea Bricca, his son Gregory Bricca (Stacy), and daughter Anita Lomax (Paul). He enjoyed family time and telling stories of his life and world travels at the family's weekly Sunday dinners. He is also survived by four grandchildren – William Bricca, Emily Bricca, Addison Lomax and Trent Lomax, and his sister Linda Benoni (Leo) and their daughters Amy Benoni and Kara Anderson (Scott). Lou earned both Bachelor and Master degrees at St. Francis College in Loretto, PA and his Juris Doctor Magna Cum Laude from the University of Baltimore. He moved to Maryland in 1969 while working with Bendix Field Engineering; he retired from the same company (eventually Honeywell Aerospace) in 2001. Family was the most important thing to Lou, who spent time traveling with his entire family each year since he retired. Among his travel highlights was a 50th wedding anniversary trip when he and Dolores took everyone to Italy to celebrate. Lou was a member of St. John Roman Catholic Church. Family will receive friends and family at St. John Westminster on Monday August 19th beginning at 10 am followed by a Catholic Funeral Mass at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Poor Box at St. John Catholic Church Westminster or donations to Carroll Hospice. The family requests that in remembrance of Lou you share a family meal or vacation to make memories that will last forever.

Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 13, 2019

