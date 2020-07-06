David Kenneth Williams, Sr., age 88 years, of Elkton, Maryland, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 4, 2020.Mr. Williams was born on December 28, 1931 in Union Hospital in Elkton, Maryland, and was the youngest son of Franklin Taylor Williams, Sr. and Ella Simmers Williams. He was a graduate of Oxford High School where he received recognition for his leadership, athleticism, and service, and was later inducted into the Oxford High School Hall of Fame. He received his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Maryland where he played baseball and soccer. In 1952, he married Margaret Ann (Peggy) Foote of Unionville, Pennsylvania. Mr. Williams served his country as a First Lieutenant in the Air Force in Korea. Following his military service, he and his family made their home in Elkton. Mr. Williams was the owner/operator of Anchor Pontiac Buick, Inc. which he established in 1963. The family business continues today at the Williams Family Auto Mall in Elkton. Dave, as he was known by many, was active in his community. His ardent support of the Elkton Little League resulted in another nickname, Mr. Baseball, and they named the senior league field in his honor. He coached and mentored hundreds of young people through athletics. He was the Chairman of the Board of the Peoples Bank, and was a 50-year member of the Elkton Presbyterian Church where he served as a trustee and elder. He also attended his childhood church, St. John's United Methodist in Lewisville, Pennsylvania, and the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration at Wright's A.M.E. Church in support of his community. He and his wife, Peggy, were named Citizens of the Year in 1993 by the Town of Elkton. Most recently, the town named a street, David Williams Boulevard, in his honor. He dedicated his life to helping others in the greater Elkton area.Besides his business and family, Mr. Williams enjoyed baseball and was a lifelong Phillies fan. He also loved Maryland crabs, Phillies cigars, practical jokes, and rides to his family's farm. He will be dearly missed by his seven children and their families including D'Ette and Paul Devine of Wilmington, Delaware; Barry and Mary Ann Williams of Elkton, Maryland; DeVon and Kit Daniels of Wilmington, Delaware; David, Jr. and Tracey Williams of Chesapeake City, Maryland; Dea Williams of Elkton Maryland; Jane Williams of Annapolis, Maryland; and Tom and Jacquelyn Williams of Elkton, Maryland. He is survived by 23 grandchildren who live in California, Idaho, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Delaware and Maryland. They include Paul Devine and Suzanne Devine Ryan, Katie, Ben and Evan Williams, Courtney Daniels Zuleger, Christopher and Jordan Daniels, Gentry Williams Rench, Casey Williams Griffith, David Kenneth Williams, III, Paige Williams Shaw and Kirby Williams Benard, Jessica Williams Saunders and Jonathan Williams, Matthew and MacKenzie Welch, Abigayle and Jacklyn Ward, Jack, Alexandra, Lochlann and Jeb Williams and 37 great-grandchildren including Miles, Annie, Jack, Marlee, Logan, Skylar, Isla, Warren, Lottie, Eve, Cyrus, Cormac, Zara, Crusoe, Hialeah, Will, Lola, Penny, Charlie, David IV, Rett, Fae, Mabrey Jo, Oliver, Layla, Wyatt, Zeta, Jude, Bard, Rue, Summer, Paige, Anna, Sarah, Jordan, Jaxon and Jonathan. He is also survived by his sister, Jane Sommers of Elkmore, and a host of loving nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy, his parents, Taylor and Ella Williams, his sisters, Sarah and Anna Williams, his brothers, John, Franklin, Billy, Roger and Richard Williams and his beloved granddaughters, Margaret Marion "Meggi" Daniels and Taylor Kathryn Welch.Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Elkton Presbyterian Church, 209 East Main Street, in Elkton. A funeral service with military honors celebrating Mr. Williams' life will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on The Hill, 390 Cherry Hill Road, Elkton, Maryland. Interment will follow at the Cherry Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery and will be private.In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to the Elkton Little League, Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) in Elkton, and The Judy Center Early Learning Center in Elkton to support local children.The Williams' family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Dr. Jose Ma, Amedisys Hospice Care, Hicks Home for Funerals, the Elkton Presbyterian Church, his faithful caregivers, Stacey Eller and Marlene Artiste, and the many friends in our community for their acts of kindness, love and concern over the years and for their support throughout this difficult time.