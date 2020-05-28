Robert A. Hendricks CHARLESTON - Robert A. Hendricks, known to his friends as Tony Hendricks, of Charleson, passed away on May 27, 2020 at 76 years old. Tony graduated from Clemson University in 1966 and was an avid Clemson fan. He is survived by his wife, Betsy Hendricks of 52 years, granddaughters, Jordan and Morgan Tittle, brother and sisters-in-law, Ike Waters, Renea Waters, and Donnie Davis, nephews, Allen and Christopher Harken, Robbie and Stephen Waters and Ronnie Hendricks, and nieces, Michelle Dawkins and Rhonda Reeves. Tony was fortunate enough to own his own private sector engineering business. He took pride in his work and was grateful to have the State Port Authority as a client for over 35 years. After work, he enjoyed spending his time playing golf at the Municipal Golf Course with his friends. Tony joins his parents, Viola and John Hendricks, daughter, Gina Lawhon, and siblings, Janie and John Hendricks in heaven. The family would like to thank the Augusta Burn Center of Georgia for taking the best care of him. We love and miss Tony terribly. Anyone wanting to make donations in his memory send them to the Augusta Burn Center at Doctors Hospital in Augusta, Georgia. Address: 3651 Wheeler Rd, Augusta, GA 30909. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 28 to May 29, 2020.