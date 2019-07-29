Donnie Daryl Scott, 72, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at his home. He was preceded in death by his father, John Wilson Scott and his mother, Helen Louise Ziegler Scott.
Donnie is survived by his wife of 32 years, Patsy Buchanan Scott and his beloved dog, Molly. He is also survived by his sons; Daryl Scott, James Scott (Lisa) and Robert McGinnis (Melissa), and his daughters; Debbie Mason (Shane) and Angela McGinnis Milburn, and his sister, Lynn Godwin (Wayne), along with fifteen grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at The Good ScottFuneral Home 3362 (Business) North Highway 16 Denver, NC. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 2:00 pm.
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 29, 2019